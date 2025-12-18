Judges, lawyers educate chiefs, queens, family heads on customary arbitration laws

Justice Alexander Grayham, a High Court Judge, has admonished chiefs, family heads, queen mothers and kingmakers to be circumspect and respect court injunctions and orders to avoid falling into contempt of court.

He said any presiding judge would not hesitate to apply the law on contempt against any traditional leader who flouted court orders.

Justice Grayham gave the caution when he addressed traditional leaders in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region on customary arbitration laws and contempt of court at a Traditional Council meeting at Gomoa Ajumako.

He said contempt of court could attract a fine or imprisonment and cautioned traditional leaders to be particularly careful in matters relating to land litigation and chieftaincy disputes.

According to Justice Grayham, civil contempt could lead to imprisonment but would not necessarily make the offender an ex-convict, adding that offences such as fraud, stealing and embezzlement of State or employer funds were what constituted criminal convictions.

He admonished chiefs, queen mothers and family heads not to attempt to settle cases of defilement, rape and other sexual abuse brought before them, stressing that such matters were criminal offences and must be referred to the law enforcement agencies.

Touching on the revoked powers of chiefs to summon defaulting subjects, which has been dismissed by the Supreme Court and has become a subject of contention, Mr Victor Kusi, a Judge at the Agona Swedru Magistrate's Court, called on Traditional Councils, Regional Houses of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs to advocate for the restoration of the law by the Government.

Mr Benedict Simpson, a Winneba-based private legal practitioner, who spoke on customary arbitration laws, said customary arbitration conducted by chiefs, after due process, was final and binding under the laws of the country.

Mr Simpson said chiefs and family heads had the authority to adjudicate cases brought before them but cautioned them not to exceed their traditional powers.

He urged traditional rulers to refrain from certain behaviours that could lead to serious legal consequences, noting that traditional leadership was supported by unique laws recognised by the State and should be used to promote human development.

The Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempon Nyanful Krampah XI, in a welcoming address, said the Council used the meeting to invite judges, lawyers, officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and commanders of the Ghana Police Service to brief them on crime and fire prevention as the Christmas season approached.

He said the briefing on customary arbitration laws and contempt of court would go a long way to educate chiefs, queen mothers and family heads on the dos and don'ts of the law.

Obrempon Nyanful Krampah XI noted that increasing awareness of customary arbitration would help reduce land litigation and chieftaincy disputes, thereby enhancing socio-economic development.

He said chiefs who applied the law accurately during customary arbitration proceedings at their palaces would help avert the arbitrary use of power.

GNA