Margins ID Group @35: Africa’s ID card manufacturing giant marks milestone

Africa’s leading identity solutions firm, Margins ID Group, has marked 35 years of operations, touting its growth from a modest start-up into Africa’s most certified secure card and identity systems manufacturer.

Speaking at a media engagement held at its office in Accra on Tuesday, December 16, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Moses Kwesi Baiden, said the company’s journey reflects long-term investment in security, innovation and trust, positioning Ghana as a global player in identity management.

Margins ID Group, which manufactures Ghana’s national identity card, the Ghana Card, was founded in 1990 with an initial capital of $100 by a 23-year-old Baiden, then a law student.

The company began by supplying office consumables before transitioning into secure document production and intelligent card systems, at a time when few African firms operated in that space.

“Our mission is simple: whether digital or physical, our role is to give security to the connection between identity and solutions,” Mr Baiden said, adding, “Our vision is to be global leaders in identification, data and document systems, built from Ghana and exported to the world.”

He said the company’s credibility is anchored in extensive international certifications, including ISO standards for business continuity, IT service management and information security, as well as certifications from Visa, MasterCard and Europay for card manufacturing.

According to Mr Baiden, Margins’ intelligent card production facility is the first in Africa to receive Intergraf certification at central bank level, making it secure enough to print currency.

“Companies can say anything about themselves, but certifications are institutions coming to audit you and saying you meet or exceed global standards. It takes time, money and discipline, and we are proud of what we have built,” he noted.

The CEO also highlighted Margins’ role in Ghana’s national identity infrastructure, including the National Identification Authority (NIA) system, border control platforms and biometric verification systems used by banks and other institutions.

Addressing concerns about ghost names and data abuse in public systems, Mr Baiden said robust biometric verification and audit trails have significantly reduced fraud where Margins’ systems are deployed.

“We do about 300,000 biometric verifications daily without issues. Every access is logged, time-stamped and traceable. There is no human interference that can quietly manipulate the system,” he stated.

He stressed that Margins’ operations are governed by strict legal and compliance frameworks, adding that data access is based on Acts of Parliament, user consent and continuous international audits.

Reflecting on the company’s evolution, Mr Baiden said Margins has worked under six different governments while remaining relevant, a testament to professionalism and merit-based operations.

“After 35 years, we are the most certified secure intelligent card production facility in Africa. This shows that Africans, when given the space, can build world-class institutions,” he stressed.

Margins ID Group currently operates in eight countries, with partnerships across Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States, including technology-linked entities in Silicon Valley.