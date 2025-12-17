How biometric systems can eliminate ghost names — Margins ID Group CEO

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Margins ID Group, Moses Kwesi Baiden, has stated that Ghana already has the technology to eliminate ghost names in public payrolls.

He, however noted that the problem persists largely due to policy and implementation gaps and too much human interference.

Speaking at the company’s 35th anniversary media engagement in Accra on Tuesday, December 16, Mr Baiden said robust biometric verification systems, if fully deployed, can prevent fictitious identities from entering government databases.

Concerns over ghost names have resurfaced in recent times amid reports of payroll irregularities within the public sector, particularly in areas such as national service and government employment, raising questions about weak verification systems.

The National Service Authority (NSA) on Monday, disclosed that it has removed more than 8,000 ghost names from its payroll, a move that has saved the state over GH₵68 million annually.

According to Mr Baiden, Margins ID Group has already built biometric verification solutions capable of addressing the problem, including systems that authenticate individuals through fingerprints, facial recognition, GPS location and time-stamped audit trails.

“Every biometric transaction is logged, time-stamped and traceable. There is no way to secretly add people into the system without being detected,” he said.

He explained that Ghana’s National Identification Authority (NIA) platform operates under strict legal and technical controls, with access regulated by Acts of Parliament and monitored through automated reports sent to regulators.

“Have you heard any bank complain that the system has created ghost customers? The door is closed because there is no human interference,” he explained.

Mr Baiden disclosed that Margins had earlier built a biometric verification system for government workers at the request of the state, but its full deployment remains pending.

“The solution exists. It’s already built,” he said, but noted “If it is rolled out properly, ghost names will not survive.”