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Thu, 18 Dec 2025 General News

CDA Consult Intensifies Call for Stronger Cervical Cancer Advocacy in Ghana

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu
CDA Consult Intensifies Call for Stronger Cervical Cancer Advocacy in Ghana

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has renewed its call for heightened national attention on cervical cancer prevention, stressing that efforts to protect women’s health must give cervical cancer the same urgency and visibility as breast cancer.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, noted during engagement with a session of the media in Kumasi that while breast cancer receives widespread public advocacy during global awareness campaigns, cervical cancer, a disease which is preventable through screening and HPV vaccination, remains under-discussed, leaving many women at risk of late detection and avoidable deaths.

He stressed that addressing women’s cancers requires a combined effort, urging stakeholders to intensify education on cervical health while continuing breast cancer awareness.

Mr Ameyibor noted that championing both issues strengthens prevention efforts and creates “a shield for generations”, equipping women and girls with the knowledge they need to protect their long-term health.

The CDA Consult Executive Director highlighted that cervical cancer continues to claim lives in Ghana largely due to insufficient awareness, stigma surrounding gynaecological examinations, and limited access to routine screening in some communities.

“Many women only seek medical attention when symptoms have advanced, reducing the chances of successful treatment,” he stated.

Mr Ameyibor therefore reiterated a call on media houses, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, and local health actors to join a unified advocacy movement focused on early detection through Pap smears, HPV testing, and regular medical checkups.

He stressed that CDA Consult will continue to mobilise the public, especially medical, religious and traditional leaders and state and non-state actors, to join the efforts to end cervical cancer in the country.

He said CDA Consult will consistently champion holistic health through relentless advocacy in reducing the burden of cervical cancer.

He stressed that integrating cervical cancer education into mainstream health messaging will equip women with accurate information and encourage early action.

Mr Ameyibor also urged parents and guardians to support HPV vaccination for girls, noting that the vaccine remains one of the most effective tools for preventing cervical cancer in adulthood.

He reaffirmed its commitment to driving national awareness through community outreach, media partnerships, workplace engagements, and digital campaigns.

The CDA Consult Executive Director encouraged the public to join its ongoing advocacy efforts, stressing that prioritising cervical health today will help protect generations of women tomorrow.

He acknowledged the government and partners for the introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years, stressing that the nationwide vaccination in September this year would follow the routine immunisation schedule for girls aged 9 years.

Mr Ameyibor noted that the nationwide vaccination exercise has enhanced the fight against cervical cancer in the country as the nation moves towards the 2030 deadline for the elimination of cervical cancer.

He said CDA Consult embarked on a nationwide Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for FREE HPV VACCINATIONS to scale up prevention, detection, and treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

“As holistic health advocates, CDA Consult is pleased for the nationwide initiative and more delighted for adopting the HPV vaccination into the national routine immunisation schedules for girls aged 9 years; this is a major breakthrough,” Mr Ameyibor noted.

Mr Ameyibor also commended Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; UNICEF; WHO; and other partners for the support extended to Ghana for the free HPV vaccination.

He explained that CDA Consult, which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation, has rallied stakeholders towards a relentless national advocacy campaign to battle cervical cancer.

He said CDA Consult, through the advocacy, occasionally brings together health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religion adherents, and communication practitioners to sensitise the public on holistic health.

Mr Ameyibor explained that the advocacy is a combination of calls for free HPV vaccination, public education, and encouragement for screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

He said CDA Consult, since 2023, embarked on the relentless advocacy campaign to combat cervical cancer in the country and also draw global attention to the slow pace of achieving the 2030 target and the need for scaling up the process.

The CDA Consult Executive Director said under the broad banner “Ghana Must Rise Against Cervical Cancer”, which emanates from the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for free cervical cancer vaccinations, advocacy, and scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment to eliminate cervical cancer in the country.

He said, Out of the national broad banner, regional-specific slogans and advocacy strategies have been developed to accelerate public education.

Mr Ameyibor said, “Our team will work with regional health professionals to embark on vigorous education across the districts to ensure that the message to combat cervical cancer through vaccination, screening, diagnosis, and treatment is spread across.”

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