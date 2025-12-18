GOIL PLC Opens Modern Filling Station at Sunyani Old Barrier

GOIL PLC, the nation’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company and dominant force within the downstream petroleum sector, has commissioned a modern filling station at Sunyani Old Barrier in the Bono Region. The new station represents GOIL’s 51st service station in the Upper Middle Belt Zone.

Mr Emmanuel Kwame Agyiri, GOIL PLC Head of Fuels Marketing, stated during the colourful ceremony that “this milestone forms part of GOIL’s continuous expansion drive aimed at improving access to quality petroleum products across Ghana.”

He reassured customers of GOIL’s unwavering commitment to quality, adding that GOIL fuels are carefully formulated to ensure engine protection, efficiency, and long-lasting performance.

Mr Agyiri encouraged motorists to continue choosing GOIL with confidence.

Mr Robert Kyere, GOIL PLC Head of Corporate Affairs, in his remarks, encouraged consumers and businesses to invest in GOIL, highlighting GOIL’s strong Ghanaian identity and consistent contribution to national development.

He noted that the Board, Management, and leadership of GOIL PLC have taken significant steps towards enhancing operational efficiency and building stronger bonds with customers: “At GOIL PLC our stakeholders, including customers, are the centre of our operations.”

Mr Kyere commended the loyalty of customers and stressed that the dedication, loyalty and commitment of customers have over the years contributed to GOIL's growth, emphasising that they are "members of the GOIL household".

Dr Michael Lagble, Head of Research and Business Intelligence, also expressed gratitude to customers for their continued trust and loyalty, emphasising that customer feedback remains central to GOIL’s innovation and service improvement.

Mr Abraham Quaye, who is manager of the newly opened station, assured customers in the Sunyani enclave that the service station will provide motorists and residents with diesel, Super XP (GOIL’s additivated economy gasoline), and Super XP 95 (premium high-performance gasoline).

He said, “We will offer customers more fuel options tailored to engine performance and value.”

The colourful opening ceremony was graced by the Queen Mother of Sunyani, who commended GOIL for its investment in the community and expressed confidence that the station will contribute to local economic growth and improved convenience for road users.

The Middle Belt Zone, which covers Bono, Ahafo, parts of the Ashanti, and Western North regions, continues to be a strategic growth area for GOIL.

The commissioning of the Sunyani Old Barrier station strengthens the company’s footprint in the area and enhances convenience for commuters and businesses alike.

As GOIL continues to expand, customers can expect more modern, accessible stations delivering quality fuel, excellent service, and the trusted Good Energy that Ghana loves.

Meanwhile, in an effort to enhance operations, GOIL management, led by Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, the GOIL PLC Group Chief Executive Officer, recently held a strategic engagement session with the leadership of the GOIL Transporters Union to discuss ongoing reforms, innovations, and measures aimed at improving logistics and distribution network operations.

The meeting forms part of the Group CEO’s broader stakeholder engagement initiative, designed to strengthen collaboration, deepen transparency, and ensure that all key partners remain aligned with the company’s long-term strategic direction.

Mr Bawa, who is also the GOIL Managing Director, highlighted new systems being implemented to streamline operations, particularly in claims processing and product allocation, including a new automated claims processing system currently undergoing testing.

The GOIL MD explained that the system is expected to significantly expedite verification and payment timelines, ensuring a more seamless process for transporters.

“A dedicated team has also been commissioned to audit product loading and allocation processes, promoting fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all transporters,” he said.

Mr Bawa reaffirmed GOIL’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of product quality, safety, and service delivery and encouraged transporters to uphold discipline, professionalism, and integrity in their operations, emphasising that their contribution remains central to GOIL’s status as Ghana’s leading indigenous oil marketing company.

Dr (Med) Samuel Asiamah, Chairman of the Transporters Union, commended Mr Bawa's vision and commitment to strengthening the bond between management and transporters, praising the reforms as timely and impactful interventions.

He described the reforms as timely and impactful interventions that will enhance efficiency, welfare, and overall operational harmony.

Dr Asiamah reiterated the union’s readiness to continue supporting GOIL’s strategic growth and sustainability agenda.