Mahama launches Oxygen City Housing Project in Volta Region

President John Dramani Mahama has cut sod for the Oxygen City Housing Project in Ho, Volta Region, describing it as a major step toward addressing Ghana’s housing deficit.

He said the initiative reflects his government’s commitment to delivering well-planned, affordable housing while promoting balanced regional development.

Project Details

The Oxygen City development, spearheaded by TDC Ghana Limited, will cover 1,860 acres in the Adaklu Traditional Area. It will feature:

Multi-storey apartments (two-bedroom and three-bedroom units)

Roads, water, and electricity services

A hospital, hotel, schools, and markets

Shopping facilities and recreational spaces

President Mahama noted that the project will create jobs and attract investment to the Volta Region.

“Projects such as Oxygen City directly respond to this challenge. They represent integrated urban development—creating complete ecosystems where people can live, work, access services, and build livelihoods within the same geographical space,” he said.

Expansion Plans

The Oxygen City marks TDC’s first development outside Tema, following its flagship Community 27 project. President Mahama also revealed that land has been secured in the Ashanti Region, with the support of the Asantehene, for the upcoming TDC Community 28.

---CitiNewsRoom