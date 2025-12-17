Minority Slams Security Agencies’ Show of Force in Accra

The Minority in Parliament has criticised the joint show of force staged by the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service, describing it as a misplaced priority and a waste of state resources.

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, the two security agencies mounted a public display of arms and tactical equipment in Accra, citing the need to demonstrate readiness to maintain law and order before, during, and after the Christmas festivities.

Minority’s Concerns

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, December 17, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, argued that such an exercise would have been more appropriate at security flashpoints such as Bawku, Gbinyiri, and illegal mining sites.

He explained that a show of force in those areas would have better reassured residents of the state’s commitment to restoring peace and combating illegal mining.

“If you want to demonstrate force by marshalling armoured vehicles, personnel, and weapons, Accra is not the place for such a display. It was misplaced and inappropriate, and it was carried out without consulting Parliament and the Defence and Interior Committee,” he said.

Rev. Fordjour further cautioned that the Executive should not be allowed to take “ill-considered decisions,” stressing that if the intention was to demonstrate strength, it should have been directed at galamsey sites and conflict-prone areas rather than the capital.

---CitiNewsRoom