Mahama Orders Upgrade of Ho and Hohoe into Metropolitan Assemblies

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Local Government to begin processes to upgrade the Ho and Hohoe Municipal Assemblies into Metropolitan Assemblies.

He also indicated that other district assemblies in the Volta Region will, in due course, be elevated to municipal status.

The announcement was made during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Oxygen City housing project in Ho on Wednesday, December 17.

“Another good news for the people of Ho: I’ve directed the Ministry of Local Government to begin the processes to upgrade Ho into a metropolitan assembly. Hohoe has also been identified and will be upgraded into a metropolitan assembly,” the President said.

“There are other districts that are going to be upgraded to municipal status, and these will be announced in due course,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Oxygen City project is a large-scale urban development being undertaken by TDC Ghana Limited on about 1,860 acres of land.

The project will feature multi-storey two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as supporting infrastructure including roads, water and electricity systems, a hospital, hotel, schools, markets, shopping centres and recreational facilities.

President Mahama said the project is expected to create jobs and attract investment to the Volta Region.