Teachers Receive Delayed Allowances Following Payroll System Fix

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Ministry of Education Resolves Payroll Challenge, Pays Outstanding Teacher Allowances

The Ministry of Education has announced the payment of outstanding teacher allowances for November 2025, following the resolution of a technical payroll challenge.

In a statement dated December 17, 2025, and signed by Deputy Minister Dr. Clement Apaak, the Ministry confirmed that the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has completed the processing and disbursement of the two categories of allowances scheduled for the period.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to notify all teachers across the country that the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has finished processing and paying the two types of teacher allowances planned for November 2025,” the statement read.

Cause of Delay

Dr. Apaak explained that a technical issue during the final payroll run initially prevented the payments from being processed as planned. The challenge has since been resolved, enabling the allowances to be paid in full.

Apology and Assurance

The Ministry apologised to teachers affected by the delay, acknowledging the inconvenience caused, and expressed gratitude for their patience and continued dedication.

“We deeply appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued dedication of our teachers, whose commitment remains central to the delivery of quality education across Ghana,” Dr. Apaak stated.

He further assured that the Ministry will continue working with the CAGD and other stakeholders to strengthen payroll systems and prevent future disruptions.

---CitiNewsRoom