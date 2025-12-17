Update the public on investigation into Yamin, Abanga’s alleged galamsey activities — Kwesi Botchway Jnr

A private legal practitioner, Kwesi Botchway Jnr, Esq., has petitioned the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice for an update on investigations into alleged illegal mining activities by some NDC National Executives.

In July this year, the Office of the Attorney-General referred the NDC National Organizer, Joseph Yamin, and 3rd NDC National Chairman, Abanga Yakubu, to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for investigation.

The directive was based on reports and matters arising from the Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng anti-galamsey report.

In a letter dated Wednesday, December 17, addressed to the Attorney-General, Kwesi Botchway sought clarification on the status of the investigations, citing strong public interest and the national impact of illegal mining.

The legal practitioner requested updates on three key issues: “The current progress of the investigations; any interim findings EOCO has submitted to your Office; and expected timelines for the completion of the investigations.”

He grounded his request in the Attorney-General’s own public justification for the investigations, quoting directly from the July directive: the action was “borne out of growing public concern, corroborated by media reports and intelligence, regarding the involvement of some citizens in unauthorized mining operations (generally called galamsey) that are in blatant contravention of the provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Act 995.”

Kwesi Botchway emphasized that illegal mining activities “not only flout our mining regulations but also gravely endanger our water bodies, forest reserves, and local livelihoods.”

He added that his request for updates is being made “in good faith and in the interest of transparency, public accountability, and strengthening public confidence in the national fight against illegal mining.”