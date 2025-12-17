ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Update the public on investigation into Yamin, Abanga’s alleged galamsey activities — Kwesi Botchway Jnr

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayineleft and Lawyer Kwesi Botchwey
WED, 17 DEC 2025
Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine[left] and Lawyer Kwesi Botchwey

A private legal practitioner, Kwesi Botchway Jnr, Esq., has petitioned the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice for an update on investigations into alleged illegal mining activities by some NDC National Executives.

In July this year, the Office of the Attorney-General referred the NDC National Organizer, Joseph Yamin, and 3rd NDC National Chairman, Abanga Yakubu, to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for investigation.

The directive was based on reports and matters arising from the Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng anti-galamsey report.

In a letter dated Wednesday, December 17, addressed to the Attorney-General, Kwesi Botchway sought clarification on the status of the investigations, citing strong public interest and the national impact of illegal mining.

The legal practitioner requested updates on three key issues: “The current progress of the investigations; any interim findings EOCO has submitted to your Office; and expected timelines for the completion of the investigations.”

He grounded his request in the Attorney-General’s own public justification for the investigations, quoting directly from the July directive: the action was “borne out of growing public concern, corroborated by media reports and intelligence, regarding the involvement of some citizens in unauthorized mining operations (generally called galamsey) that are in blatant contravention of the provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Act 995.”

Kwesi Botchway emphasized that illegal mining activities “not only flout our mining regulations but also gravely endanger our water bodies, forest reserves, and local livelihoods.”

He added that his request for updates is being made “in good faith and in the interest of transparency, public accountability, and strengthening public confidence in the national fight against illegal mining.”

1217202545228-i41p266ffa-img2112.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

STC bus swept away by heavy floodwaters at Achimota–Abofu STC bus swept away by heavy floodwaters at Achimota–Abofu

2 hours ago

NPP disqualifies five aspirants in Sunyani East Constituencyexecutive elections NPP disqualifies five aspirants in Sunyani East Constituency executive elections

2 hours ago

Nothing justifies violence against migrants — South Africa President on June 30 protests Nothing justifies violence against migrants — South Africa President on June 30 ...

2 hours ago

NADMO official urges Interior Ministry to declare emergency holiday amid flooding NADMO official urges Interior Ministry to declare emergency holiday amid floodin...

2 hours ago

Stay where you are until Monday floods conditions improve — Interior Ministry Stay where you are until Monday floods conditions improve — Interior Ministry

2 hours ago

Tse Addo Flooding: 15 children and infant rescued by boat after heavy rains Tse Addo Flooding: 15 children and infant rescued by boat after heavy rains

2 hours ago

Awutu Senya East Education Directorate suspends classes over flooding Awutu Senya East Education Directorate suspends classes over flooding

3 hours ago

Health Ministry warns of Cholera risk following flooding Health Ministry warns of Cholera risk following flooding

3 hours ago

Ghana School of Law delays start of examinations over Accra heavy flooding Ghana School of Law delays start of examinations over Accra heavy flooding

3 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Osahen Afenyo-Markin accuses NDC of using GoldBod to promote illegal mining

Just in....
body-container-line