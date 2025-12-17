Minority calls for Lands Minister’s resignation over lithium deal ‘inconsistencies’

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, over what they deemed inconsistencies in his handling of the Awoyaa lithium deal.

The call comes after the government withdrew the deal from Parliament for further consultations following criticism from the minority and civil society organisations.

The agreement, originally presented by the Minister, covers lithium and other minerals at Mankessim in the Central Region and was later revised due to a sharp drop in global lithium prices.

The Awoyaa deal, initially approved with a 10 percent starting royalty rate under the NPP government, was later renegotiated to 5 percent due to what the NDC government said was a reduction of global lithium price drop from around $3,000 per tonne to $630 per tonne.

The government decided to return the royalty to 10 percent when market conditions improve, a move CSOs and the minority kicked against.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, December 17, MP for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, said the Minister had undermined public confidence and Ghana’s negotiating position, causing parliamentary embarrassment.

“It is neither reasonable nor acceptable to assure Parliament that consultations have been concluded only to later rely on insufficient consultation as justification for a reversal. It is this inconsistency between what Parliament was told and what has now been considered that lies at the core of our concern,” he said.

Assafuah stressed that lithium is a strategic mineral with far-reaching implications for Ghana’s industrialisation, energy transition, youth employment, and environmental protection.

“The Minister’s erratic handling of this matter has undermined public confidence, wreaked Ghana’s negotiating position, and exposed Parliament to avoidable embarrassment. In any functioning democracy, a sector minister who presides over contradictions and uncertainty on a matter of national importance must take responsibility,” he noted.