Crackdown on Cyber and Mobile Money Crime: 300+ Arrested in National and Regional Operations

In a significant push this year to curb cybercrime and mobile money fraud, law enforcement and cyber security authorities have arrested hundreds of suspects involved in online scams, financial fraud, and other cyber-enabled offences sending a strong message that digital crime will not be tolerated.

Large-Scale Regional Crackdown Nets Over 300 Suspects

A major INTERPOL-coordinated operation, Operation Red Card, brought together cyber security and police units across several African countries to dismantle cross-border cybercrime rings. Between November 2024 and February 2025, authorities arrested 306 suspects connected to cyber-enabled scams targeting mobile banking platforms, investment fraud schemes, and messaging-app frauds. The crackdown also led to the seizure of 1,842 electronic devices used in executing the crimes.

The operation focused on criminal networks that exploited weaknesses in mobile money and digital finance systems, resulting in financial harm to more than 5,000 victims across participating nations.

National and Local Actions Against Cyber Fraud

Beyond international cooperation, individual countries have also intensified their efforts:

Ghana: The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), working with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and other agencies, has executed several intelligence-led raids targeting suspected cybercrime hubs and mobile fraud syndicates. In one operation at Tema’s Community 25, 39 individuals were arrested and digital evidence seized.

Earlier joint operations between the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Revenue Authority resulted in the arrest of foreign nationals suspected of participating in cybercrime networks and the seizure of hundreds of mobile phones and computers.

These domestic crackdowns form part of a broader strategy to address fraud affecting mobile money and digital financial services, which are widely used across the country and region.

Types of Cybercrime Targeted

The operations have focused on a variety of online offences, including:

Mobile banking and mobile money fraud, where victims are tricked into authorizing transfers or providing access to their financial credentials.

Investment scams and fake trading platforms, often advertised through social media and messaging apps.

SIM-based fraud and phishing schemes, including sophisticated SIM-box operations that facilitate mass messaging scams.

Romance scams and sextortion, where victims are manipulated into sending access details or money under false pretences.

These crimes frequently exploit the rapid growth of digital finance and mobile money systems, undermining public confidence and costing individuals and businesses millions of dollars.

International Cooperation and Future Efforts

Authorities have emphasized that tackling cybercrime requires strong collaboration across borders. The success of operations like Red Card demonstrates how shared intelligence and coordinated enforcement can disrupt organized criminal networks. INTERPOL officials noted that these efforts send a clear warning to cybercriminals that their activities will be met with decisive action.

In addition to arrests and seizures, cyber security agencies are working with private sector partners and telecommunications firms to trace illegal activities, recover stolen funds, and prevent future attacks.

What This Means for Citizens

As cybercrime evolves with technology, individuals and businesses are urged to remain vigilant:

Report suspicious activity to local cybercrime hotlines or law enforcement.

Protect account and mobile money credentials never share PINs or one-time passwords.

Be cautious of unsolicited messages promising high returns or urgent requests for money.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880