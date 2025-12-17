Benin’s Coup Attempt Is a Warning the Rest of West Africa Should Not Ignore

In early December, news broke that security forces in Benin had thwarted a coup attempt — just months after a similar event shook Guinea-Bissau. For many across West Africa, these incidents may seem isolated. But taken together, they represent a troubling trend that should concern every citizen in the region, especially here in Ghana.

West Africa’s democratic landscape is shifting uneasily. Since 2020, a wave of coups has swept through Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea, often justified by claims of frustrated populations, corruption, or perceived foreign interference. The failed coup in Benin, a country once hailed as a model of democracy in Francophone Africa, is further proof that no nation — however stable it appears — is immune to democratic backsliding.

Ghana, by comparison, has remained a beacon of relative stability. Elections have been largely peaceful, power has changed hands through the ballot box, and civil society remains vibrant. But complacency would be dangerous. The warning signs are already visible if we care to look closely.

Last year, several journalists faced police harassment and questionable charges for their reporting — a disturbing development in a country that once ranked among the best in Africa for press freedom. The case of Radio XYZ’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie, sentenced in 2023 for comments deemed “contemptuous,” sent a chilling message across media circles. More recently, others like Captain Smart have faced suspensions and investigations simply for speaking their minds. These incidents may seem minor compared to the region’s crises — yet they echo the first cracks in many democracies before their collapse.

Equally concerning are the ongoing whispers about a possible third-term bid by former president John Dramani Mahama. Though Mahama himself has publicly denied any such ambition, even the hint of a “third term agenda” fuels speculation and polarises an already tense political climate. Across Africa, the pattern is clear: democratic institutions weaken not overnight, but through small erosions of trust, legality, and accountability.

For Ghana, the lesson from our neighbors is simple: democracy is not self-sustaining. It must be actively defended — by institutions, by leaders, and above all by citizens. We cannot assume that our peaceful elections or our proud reputation will automatically protect us. Vigilance means demanding transparency from government, safeguarding independent media, and holding all political actors — in power or opposition — to the same democratic standards.

Benin’s failed coup may seem distant, but its message resonates loudly: when good citizens look away, instability creeps in. Ghana has been the democratic heart of West Africa; preserving that legacy requires more than pride — it demands constant effort.

Kwaku OSEI