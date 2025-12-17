The Phenomenon Of Synonymy In Phraseological Units

Abdullayeva Dildora Muhiddin qizi

INTRODUCTION

Phraseology (yun - phrasis - expression, expression and logos - doctrine). 1. Refers to the branch of linguistics that studies the composition of phraseologisms ( stable phrases) as well as the set of phraseologisms in a particular language.

Phraseology studies the categorical signs of the nature of phraseologisms and the laws of application in speech. One of its main issues is the separation of phraseologisms from free vocabulary and the identification of their properties. Phraseology in a narrow and broad sense also includes Proverbs, matals, stable sentences and some forms of communication. However, this issue is still considered controversial. Phraseological units are considered one of the important research objects. They reflect national cultural, customs and thought, while increasing the lexical wealth of the language. The role and importance of phraseological units in linguistics can be explained by the following aspects.Phraseological units occupy an important place in the language system, since they have semantic integrity, indicate a portable meaning and increase the image of speech.

REVIEW OF USED LITERATURE

Applied literature on phraseological synonymy covers the theoretical foundations of linguistics, comparative linguistics, and phraseology. Jalalov J. covers theoretical issues of phraseologisms in Uzbek linguistics. Kunin A.V. it systematizes phraseological synonymy by creating an excellent Dictionary of English phraseology. Mamatov and Ganiyeva's work is important in determining the vocabulary of Uzbek phraseology. Serjeantson compares English and French phraseology, opening the cultural roots of synonymous units.

ANALYSIS AND RESULTS

Phraseological units occupy an important place in the range of vocabulary, terms and phrases in the language. It is used ready-made and has an invariable meaning. Having the property of semantic integrity, the meaning of its components changes in the general context. For example faire signe - avertir discrètement-warn, point. It often has the character of figurativeness and expressiveness. To have a heart of artichoke - to fall in love easily - to fall in love very quickly

Phraseological units perform several important functions in linguistics. Semantic function-enriches meanings and conveys offices more accurately. Stylistic function-increases the intensity of emotional impact by increasing the expressiveness of speech. National cultural function-reflects the traditions and culture of the history of the people. Expressive function-serves to increase sensitivity and responsiveness in speech.

The study of phraseology in linguistics is carried out in the following directions. Semantically-the relationship of their meaning and components is analyzed. Structurally-phraseological units and grammar are studied. Linguoculturologically-phraseologisms are analyzed in relation to national culture and thinking.

Phraseologisms are important in the following areas: in fiction - used as a pictorial tool; in speech culture - used in the creation of expressive and expressive speech; in translation work - it is important to find an equivalent or translate according to context; in lngvodidactics - an important role in teaching a foreign language.

In linguistics, the phenomenon of synonymy is a fairly widely analyzed phenomenon with deep historical roots , and synonyms are the object of study not only of linguistics, but also of a number of disciplines, such as Literary Studies, Cultural Studies, Psychology. There are different views on synonymy in linguistics. The study of synonyms is initially only at the lexical level, and is usually defined as words with the same meaning, words with close or unambiguous meaning, words whose stylistic coloring is differentiated by the levels of application. Synonyms (meaningfulness) are distinguished by the meaning or meaningfulness of words and phrases. Synonyms are divided into the following types according to different characteristics.

Full synonyms - synonyms with absolutely identical meaning and application. They can completely replace each other. In natural languages, however, such synonyms are much rarer. Example: Avoir le cafard - avoir le moral à zéro-to be depressed ,low in mood. tomber dans les pommes - tourner de l'œil-fainting. Coûter les yeux de la tête – coûter un bras : to be very expensive.

Conditional synonymy - words that are considered as synonyms only in a particular case or in a particular field of Science and technology. They are not synonymous in common language. Example: mettre de l'eau dans son vin-rester bouche cousue meaning: restraint, silence, silence.mettre la clé sous la porte-faire failite : bankruptcy.être sur la sellette – être critiqué : to be under criticism.

Contextual synonymy-words come to be synonymous only in a specific context. They are not considered synonyms in the usual context, but they can replace one in the text. For example: avoir la peur au ventre — prendre ses jambes à son cou - frightened (comes to be synonymous depending on the context).avoir un chat dans la gorge-ne plus pouvoir parler: stay silent.

Semantic synonymy-although words are close in meaning, some of their subtleties of meaning differ. Travailler d'arrache-pied - Travailler sans cesse – to work too much and tirelessly, parler à tort et à travers-dire n'importe quoi : both speak without thinking, but the former emphasizes speaking irregularly.

Phraseological synonymy is the synonymy of phrases. Avoir la banane - rayonner de joie , to have a bright smile on his face - to radiate from joy – to be very happy, avoir la tête dans les nuages-être dans la lune : to be a dreamer.

In phraseological units, synonymy is generated through various methods. Phraseological synonymy refers to the existence of phraseological units whose content is close or similar to each other, but whose form is different. The formation of such synonyms occurs through the following factors.

Differentiation of components. Sometimes words that are synonyms of phraseolgic units are formed as a result of a change in the wordsourire jusqu'aux, être bouche bée. For example: rester sans voix - sourire jusqu'aux, être bouche bée - language not to come to Kalima, in the ear of the mouth, to do lol mettre la main à la pâte – donner un coup de main - to help, to help.

Morphological and syntactic changes. Some phraseologisms differ in grammatical form or structure even if they have the same meaning. For example: être de mauvaise humeur / avoir l'air contrarié - avzoyi, a boob with a disturbed mood, turn color.avoir la peur au ventre — to be afraid, to panic, avoir les jetons — to be very afraid, to panic.

The presence of phraseological synonyms ensures the richness of the language and the variety of means of expression. Phraseological synonymy is the phenomenon of the existence of phraseological units in which the content is close to or identical to one another, but the form is differentiated. In contrast to simple word synonymy, phraseological synonymy involves the synonymy of fixed phrases, articles, and other stationary compounds.

Difference between phraseological synonymy and lexical synonymy: Phraseological synonyms consist of at least two or more words. Lexical synonyms come as individual words.

Fixed composition: The composition of phraseological synonyms is stable and cannot be freely replaced. Lexical synonyms can be freely replaced.

Figurativeness and emotional coloring: Phraseological synonyms have figurative and artistic expressions. Lexical synonyms are usually close in meaning, and figurativeness is not always present.

Connotative meaning and methodological aspects : the stylistic features of Phraseological synonyms can be significantly differentiated. Lexical synonyms are more closely related in the denotative sense. So phraseological synonymy depends on the peculiarities of phraseologisms, the difference of which from lexical synonymy has a stable content, figurativeness and stylistic variety. With the study of phraseological synonymy in different languages, phraseological units are one of the major and interesting areas of analysis of whether they have a close or similar meaning to each other. This study covers several languages and cultures and allows linguists to identify specific characteristics of phraseological units. There are several important changes in phraseological synonymy.

In conclusion, the phenomenon of phraseological synonymy plays an important role in expanding the richness and possibilities of expression of language. Phraseological synonyms contribute to the development of literary language, the choice of stylistically appropriate phrases, and expand the possibilities of creative expression. Thus, the aesthetic and semantic enrichment of language contributes to the expansion of its scope of application in public and scientific discourse.

Abdullayeva Dildora Muhiddin qizi

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1. A'zamova, G. (2022). Fransuzcha qiyosiy frazeologik birliklarning o‘zbek tiliga tarjimasi talqini. Oriental Renaissance: Innovative, Educational, Natural and Social Sciences, 2(5).

2. Kunin, A. V. (1984). Англо-русский фразеологический словарь. Moskva: Русский язык.

3. Mamatov, A. (2018). Frazeologiya asoslari. Toshkent: Fan va texnologiya.

4. Mamatov, A., & G‘aniyeva, N. (2004). O‘zbek tilining frazeologik lug‘ati. Toshkent: Fan.

5. Polvonova, B., & Mirobjonova, O. (2021). O‘zbek tilida sinonimiya talqini. Oriental Renaissance: Innovative, Educational, Natural and Social Sciences, December.

6. Serjeantson, M. S. (1993). A history of English and French. London: Routledge.