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NPP flagbearer race: Bryan is capable of galvanising the base for victory 2028 — Eric Twum

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: Bryan is capable of galvanising the base for victory 2028 — Eric Twum
WED, 17 DEC 2025

A Communication Team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Amoako Twum, has said that the party needs a flagbearer capable of uniting its base ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Wednesday, December 17, Amoako Twum praised Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong, saying he possesses the leadership qualities required to regain power for the party.

“The New Patriotic Party is governed by the tenets of democracy, and that democracy states categorically that every four years we go into an election and choose the person who will lead the party into the next elections.

“Dr. Bryan Acheampong has what it takes. He has been able to convince the party people that the dynamics in the 2028 elections will require someone who can galvanise the entire party base, unite behind a single purpose, and win,” he said.

Amoako Twum further asserted that Bryan Acheampong’s track record and experience make him a source of inspiration for younger Ghanaians.

The NPP flagbearer race continues to draw attention as the party seeks a candidate capable of consolidating support and challenging the National Democratic Congress in the next general elections.

Other aspirants in the January 2026 race include former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum and former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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