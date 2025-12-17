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None of the NPP flagbearer hopefuls can defeat NDC in 2028 — Hamza

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NDC Hamza Suhuyini
WED, 17 DEC 2025
Hamza Suhuyini

A Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hamza Suhuyini, has said that no matter who the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominates as its flagbearer, the party cannot defeat the NDC in the 2028 general elections.

The NPP will elect its 2028 flagbearer on January 31, 2026, as part of plans to restructure for power after its heavy defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Five party stalwarts; former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, are seeking to lead the party.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily programme on Wednesday, December 17, Hamza said the state of the opposition party makes it impossible to overcome the NDC in 2028.

“For many of us, whoever they bring, I can assure you, given where the NPP finds itself today, none of the flagbearers, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, can actually win against the NDC in 2028,” he added.

The NDC communicator, however, praised the calm and measured leadership qualities of Dr. Bawumia.

“When it comes to the disposition of a leader, it is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who can at least convince the party people that, look, I am calm, I’m collected and I have leadership. Especially the state of the NPP, you do not need reckless leadership. You need measured leadership, calm leadership to redirect the fortunes of the party,” he said.

He added that much of the criticism against Bawumia stems from his long service to the NPP rather than personal failings.

“But when it comes to baggage, they all have baggage. And Dr. Mahamudu, a chunk of his baggage stems from the service he rendered to the New Patriotic Party. It was earned because it was service to the party, not for himself,” Suhuyini said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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