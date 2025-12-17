Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Hailed By UK NDC Zongo Caucus For Bawku Peace Efforts

From far, the NDC Zongo Caucus of UK and Ireland has followed the Tuesday's submission of the Bawku conflict mediation report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House, which signals the triumph of dialogue over discord, wisdom over warfare, and collective purpose over division. After decades of intermittent violence that cost lives and destroyed livelihoods, Ghana owes profound gratitude to those who refused to accept bloodshed as inevitable.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, stands at the forefront of this achievement. His moral authority and patience transformed what many considered intractable into a pathway towards peace. For nearly two years, he navigated entrenched positions, listened to grievances stretching back decades, and persuaded both Kusasi and Mamprusi factions that they are "one people" with "no reason to be at war." This required extraordinary diplomatic skill, cultural insight, and unwavering commitment to Ghana's stability.

President Mahama deserves commendation for recognising early in his tenure that military force alone cannot resolve chieftaincy disputes rooted in history and identity. By sharing his peace vision with Otumfuo, who accepted to lead this mediation, he demonstrated wisdom in matching Ghana's challenges with its most respected institutions. His promise to issue government's definitive position within 24 hours shows the urgency this matter demands, particularly given Bawku's strategic location.

The National House of Chiefs and National Peace Council, present at Tuesday's ceremony, exemplify the collaborative approach essential for sustainable peace. Their involvement ensures traditional authority and conflict resolution expertise inform state action. Ghana's strength lies precisely in this synergy between modern governance and time-honoured institutions. We must also acknowledge Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and all mediation team members whose behind-the-scenes work created the conditions for this breakthrough.

The mediation's success in bringing relative calm to Bawku since May 2025 demonstrates what becomes possible through principled dialogue. Teachers and doctors, public servants who had refused postings or fled the area, can now contemplate returning. Commercial activity, once the lifeblood of this strategic trade hub, can revive. Most importantly, families can imagine futures beyond fear.

This moment calls celebration and renewed commitment to peace, investment and practical development that provides hope and prosperity for members of both waring factions. They have declared their oneness and pledged to uphold the mediation's findings. Government will announce its position, but lasting peace requires all Ghanaians to recognise our profound interdependence which gives meaning to our oneness as people of the same destiny. Violence in Bawku was never an Upper East problem, nor was it a problem of those who became direct victims of the conflict because, it threatened our collective security and contradicted our national identity which has been the pride of every Ghanaian home or abroad.

As we praise those who brought us here, we must embrace harder work: implementing recommendations, healing trauma, and building trust that transforms agreements into reality. Every Ghanaian has a stake in Bawku's peace, for when one community suffers, the nation bears the cost.

We are brothers and sisters bound by common destiny. Our diversity in ethnicity, language, and tradition strengthens rather than weakens us when we channel it towards shared prosperity and progress. The Bawku mediation reminds us that no conflict is beyond resolution when we approach each other with respect, listen with genuine intent, and prioritise collective wellbeing over narrow interests.

May this report mark the beginning of enduring peace in Bawku. May its lessons guide us in addressing tensions wherever they emerge across Ghana. And may we honour those who worked tirelessly for this outcome by building the united, peaceful nation we collectively envisioned.

Long Live Mother Ghana,

And Make Her Peaceful And Prosperous.