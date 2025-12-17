NPP needs calm, measured flagbearer like Bawumia — NDC Communicator

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini, has praised former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his calm and measured leadership qualities.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily programme on Wednesday, December 17, Suhuyini said the opposition party requires a leader with composure to guide it effectively as flagbearer in the next general elections.

“When it comes to the disposition of a leader, it is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who can at least convince the party people that, look, I am calm, I’m collected, and I have leadership. Especially the state of the NPP, you do not need reckless leadership. You need measured leadership, calm leadership to redirect the fortunes of the party,” he said.

He added that much of the criticism against Bawumia stems from his long service to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), rather than personal failings.

“But when it comes to baggage, they all have baggage. And Dr. Mahamudu, a chunk of his baggage stems from the service he rendered to the NPP. It is well-earned because it was service to the party, not for himself,” Suhuyini noted.

He also argued that regardless of who emerges as the NPP flagbearer among the five aspirants contesting the January 31, 2026 polls, the party is unlikely to defeat the NDC in 2028.

“For many of us, whoever they bring, I can assure you, given where the NPP finds itself today, none of the flagbearers, including Dr. Bawumia, can actually win against the NDC in the next general elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, aside from the former Vice President, other NPP stalwarts, including former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, are also seeking to lead the party.