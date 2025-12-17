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Martin Kpebu is behaving like an educated version of ‘Chairman Wontumi’ — A Plus

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Lawyer Martin Kpebuleft and A Plus
WED, 17 DEC 2025 1
Lawyer Martin Kpebu[left] and A Plus

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, has criticised private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.

The outspoken lawyer was recently arrested and detained by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over what the agency described as obstruction of its lawful duties.

Kpebu had honoured an invitation to assist in an investigation into his allegations that Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng is corrupt, during which he allegedly insulted officers on duty.

Reacting on the KSM Show, A Plus accused the lawyer of unnecessary grandstanding and provocative behaviour since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returned to power.

“I like Martin, but he must stop behaving like an educated version of Chairman Wontumi. You are a lawyer, you know the law, and nobody is above it,” he said.

The MP argued that while the Office of the Special Prosecutor may face challenges, abolishing it entirely is not the solution, stressing the need to strengthen institutions rather than weaken them.

“If you don’t like the Special Prosecutor, there is due process to remove him, but you cannot say abolish the whole office. Just having that office alone can deter people from engaging in corruption,” A Plus stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Best is to abolish O | 12/17/2025 1:43:59 PM

Abolishing Office of Special Prosecutor and amending the constitution to strengthen the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to effectively perform it's constitutionally mandated job is the best way to go.

Comments1
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