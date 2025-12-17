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More trouble for Agradaa as court fines her GH₵12,000, orders GH₵50,000 compensation to Appiah Biblical over nude image

  Wed, 17 Dec 2025
Headlines More trouble for Agradaa as court fines her GH12,000, orders GH50,000 compensation to Appiah Biblical over nude image
WED, 17 DEC 2025

The High Court in Accra has convicted evangelist Patricia Asieduaa, widely known as Nana Agradaa, over the unlawful circulation of nude images belonging to fellow pastor Emmanuel Appiah Fumum, popularly called Osofo Biblical.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday December 16 2025, the court fined the founder of Heaven Way International Church GH₵12,000 and further ordered her to pay GH₵50,000 in compensation to the complainant.

Following the judgment, Agradaa’s lawyer urged the public to draw clear lessons from the outcome of the case, stressing the need for caution, restraint and integrity in personal and public conduct.

“Let this be a warning to everyone to act responsibly and avoid conduct that can bring serious legal consequences,” counsel said.

The case stems from events in 2021, when Agradaa and two other persons were accused of breaching the Cybersecurity Act after allegedly displaying and circulating explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV, now operating as Today TV. The incident was linked to a dispute over an alleged GH₵10,000 debt Agradaa claimed the pastor owed her.

After Appiah Biblical lodged a formal complaint, Agradaa was arrested and charged with possession of indecent material. She was later granted bail on July 18 2024 in the sum of GH₵200,000 with two sureties. During the pendency of the case, reports indicated that she made derogatory public comments concerning the images at the centre of the trial.

On July 7 2025, the court ordered that Agradaa be conveyed from Nsawam Prison to attend the final determination of the matter. She subsequently entered into plea negotiations with the Attorney General, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, which culminated in the conviction and sentence handed down by the court.

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