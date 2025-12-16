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Nigeria: Why Nigerian Youth Ignore Long Budget Speeches

Feature Article Nigeria: Why Nigerian Youth Ignore Long Budget Speeches
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

In Nigeria, budget presentations are major national events. The President or state governors present lengthy speeches filled with figures running into trillions of naira. Yet for many young Nigerians, these speeches attract little attention.

Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in Africa, but also one of the highest rates of youth unemployment and underemployment. When budget speeches promise job creation, skills acquisition, and youth empowerment, young people listen at first but quickly lose interest when those promises do not translate into reality.

Many graduates still roam the streets in search of jobs. Small business owners struggle with poor electricity and high costs. Students face strikes, overcrowded classrooms, and rising fees. As a result, young Nigerians often ask:
“What changed after last year’s budget?”

The technical language of Nigeria’s budget speeches, combined with repeated promises and weak implementation, has created mistrust. For Nigerian youth, impact matters more than announcements. Until budgets lead to visible improvements in jobs, education, and infrastructure, long speeches will continue to be ignored.

Ghana: Youth Expectations and the Budget Speech Gap
In Ghana, the annual budget statement delivered by the Finance Minister is closely followed by politicians, economists, and the media. However, many young Ghanaians feel disconnected from it.

Despite promises of industrialization, entrepreneurship support, and digital jobs, youth unemployment and underemployment remain major challenges. Rising living costs, transportation expenses, and housing difficulties have made young people increasingly skeptical of budget speeches.

For many Ghanaian youths, the issue is not the length of the speech but the gap between promises and lived experience. When allocations for education, job creation, and innovation do not produce visible results, attention fades.

Young Ghanaians want simpler explanations of how the budget will improve their lives not just policy slogans. Without clear impact, budget speeches risk becoming political rituals rather than tools for national development.

Burkina Faso: Budget Speeches in a Time of Struggle
In Burkina Faso, budget speeches take place against a backdrop of security challenges, economic hardship, and political transition. For young Burkinabè, daily concerns often centre on safety, employment, and survival.

When leaders deliver long budget speeches promising development and national progress, many youths struggle to relate. In regions affected by insecurity, young people see schools closed, businesses disrupted, and opportunities shrinking.

The perception among many Burkinabè youths is that budget speeches do not reflect the realities on the ground. Promises of development feel distant when basic services are unavailable and economic opportunities remain limited.

For young people in Burkina Faso, trust in leadership communication depends not on speech length, but on visible improvement in security, livelihoods, and social services.

Conclusion: A Shared Youth Perspective
Across Nigeria, Ghana, and Burkina Faso, young people are not ignoring leadership out of apathy. They are responding to a pattern where long budget speeches fail to produce real, visible change.
Youth want:
Clear explanations
Honest commitments
Measurable results
Until budgets move beyond speeches and into everyday life improvements, many young people across West Africa will continue to disengage not because they do not care, but because they want action, not words.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1407 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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