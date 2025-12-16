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Nigerian Military Personnel Still in Burkina Faso After Emergency Landing

Feature Article Nigerian Military Personnel Still in Burkina Faso After Emergency Landing
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

Abuja / Ouagadougou Eleven Nigerian military personnel remain in Burkina Faso following a controversial emergency landing of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) cargo plane on December 8, 2025. The incident has sparked a diplomatic standoff between Nigeria and the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) a breakaway regional bloc consisting of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

What Happened?
On 8 December 2025, a Nigerian Air Force C-130 transport aircraft traveling from Lagos to Portugal made a precautionary landing in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, after experiencing a technical issue mid-flight. Nigerian authorities stressed it was a safety decision in line with international aviation procedures.

Burkinabé authorities, however, accused the Nigerian aircraft of entering the country’s airspace without authorization. The AES formed by military governments that exited ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) labeled the landing a “violation of sovereignty” and described it as an “unfriendly act.”

Detention and Conflicting Reports
Burkina Faso’s military government reportedly detained the eleven military personnel and seized the aircraft after the landing.

Initial reports by some Burkinabé sources claimed the Nigerian soldiers had been released and allowed to return home. However, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has confirmed that the troops are still in Burkina Faso, and the matter has not yet been resolved.

Diplomatic Engagements Underway
Nigeria’s federal government says ongoing diplomatic talks with Burkina Faso aim to secure the return of both the soldiers and the aircraft. The Nigerian Embassy in Ouagadougou is actively engaged in negotiations with the Burkinabé authorities.

Abuja’s position is that the landing was a safety measure and did not constitute hostile intent. It also denies that the incident relates to Nigeria’s involvement in recent regional security operations including its military support in repelling a coup attempt in neighboring Benin.

Regional Context and Tensions
The diplomatic tension comes amid strained relations between ECOWAS member states like Nigeria and the AES bloc, which withdrew from ECOWAS earlier in 2025 following multiple military coups in the Sahel region.

The AES has placed its air-defence systems on alert and signaled it may act to defend its airspace against what it deems unauthorized military flights.

What This Means
As of the latest confirmed reports, Nigerian military personnel remain in Burkina Faso, and diplomatic negotiations are ongoing with no confirmed date yet for their return.

This incident highlights deepening geopolitical fault lines in West Africa, with shifting alliances and rising mistrust between Nigeria (a leading ECOWAS power) and military-led governments in the Sahel.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1407 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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