TUC on the SSNIT Board: Representation without Protection?

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) sits on the board of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) as the official representative of organized labour in Ghana. The purpose of this representation is clear. To protect the interests of workers whose compulsory contributions sustain the SSNIT pension scheme. Yet after more than sixty years of SSNIT’s existence, and over a decade since the introduction of the three-tier pension scheme, a troubling question persists. What tangible benefits has labour’s board presence delivered to workers and pensioners?

Representation, after all, is not symbolic. It is functional. It must translate into advocacy, oversight, and outcomes. On pensions, perhaps the most sensitive issue affecting workers’ long-term welfare, there is growing evidence that organized labour’s voice at board level has been muted, if not ineffective.

What Labour Representation Is Supposed to Mean

In corporate governance theory, board members owe a fiduciary duty to the beneficiaries of the institution they govern. For SSNIT, those beneficiaries are workers and pensioners. Labour’s representatives are therefore expected to question management decisions, challenge inefficiencies, and ensure that contributors’ interests are not subordinated to bureaucratic convenience or commercial gain.

For the average Ghanaian worker, contributions are not voluntary. They are deducted month after month, year after year --- often over 30 or 40 years, with the expectation that retirement will bring dignity, income security, and peace of mind. The TUC’s seat on the SSNIT board should exist precisely to defend that expectation. Yet pension adequacy, benefit optimization, and payout efficiency have rarely featured prominently in organized labour’s public campaigns.

The Tier-2 Pension Problem

One of the clearest examples of this disconnect is the management of Tier-2 pensions under Ghana’s three-tier pension framework, designed to provide a lump-sum benefit at retirement, complementing the monthly SSNIT pension under Tier-1. In practice, however, Tier-2 funds are managed by private fund managers and trustees, with limited transparency and little control afforded to the pensioner. A simple but critical question must be asked. Why are Tier-2 benefits not paid directly to pensioners’ banks, allowing them to invest in fixed deposits or other low-risk instruments of their choice?

In an economy characterized by inflation volatility and fluctuating market returns, fixed deposits, when properly structured, can offer predictability and capital preservation. Instead, the current arrangement exposes pensioners to market risk while management fees steadily erode returns. The beneficiaries of this system appear to be fund managers, not retirees. Where has organized labour been in this debate? Why has the TUC not insisted on a review of Tier-2 payout mechanisms to prioritize safety, choice, and pensioner control?

Workers Get Pay Rises; Pensioners Get Silence

The TUC has been consistent, and rightly so, in demanding improved wages and conditions for workers in active service. However, that same energy is conspicuously absent when it comes to pensioners. Inflation-adjusted pension incomes continue to decline. Cost-of-living adjustments remain inadequate. Healthcare expenses rise steadily, yet pensions stagnate. For many retirees, retirement has become an extension of economic anxiety rather than a period of rest.

The usual justification is that pensioners no longer fall under the formal mandate of the TUC because they do not pay union dues. While administratively convenient, this argument is ethically weak. Pensioners are former workers. They are the same individuals whose dues, loyalty, and sacrifices built organized labour over decades. To abandon them at retirement is to erase history and undermine institutional credibility. Labour institutions must possess a humane character, not merely a transactional one. Ensuring pension adequacy should be viewed as an incentive to the current workforce. Workers perform better when they see that retirement does not mean destitution.

Board Seats Are Not Rewards

Another uncomfortable truth must be confronted. Not everyone sent to boards deserves to be there. Too often, labour representatives on boards are selected on the basis of loyalty, seniority, or internal politics rather than competence. Yet pension governance is not a ceremonial exercise. It is technical, complex, and unforgiving of ignorance.

Effective board participation requires knowledge in areas such as pension law and financial regulation; accounting and auditing; investment and risk management; economics and public policy; and, research and actuarial analysis. Sending individuals without the requisite expertise to the SSNIT board weakens labour’s influence and reduces representation to mere presence. Board appointments should be treated as strategic investments, not political rewards.

Monopoly without Accountability

Unlike sectors such as tertiary education, where staff benefit from schemes like the Ghana Universities Staff Superannuation Scheme (GUSSS), most workers under organized labour have no meaningful choice regarding pension providers. This lack of competition breeds complacency. When contributors cannot vote with their feet, pension institutions have little incentive to innovate, reduce costs, or improve benefits. If various sectors were allowed to operate or choose among alternative pension schemes, workers would naturally gravitate toward employers offering the best retirement security. Such competition would raise governance standards across the system.

Sixty Years Is Long Enough

SSNIT is over sixty years old. Yet its board structure has remained largely unchanged, despite massive shifts in demographics, labour markets, and financial systems. Corporate governance literature is unequivocal. Board structures must evolve. Institutions that fail to periodically review their governance frameworks risk stagnation, groupthink, and declining performance (Tricker, 2019; OECD, 2015). A board structure designed for the 1960s cannot effectively govern a 21st-century pension institution managing billions of cedis in contributors’ funds.

What a Reconstituted SSNIT Board Should Look Like

A modernized SSNIT board should reflect competence, balance, and accountability. After six decades of operation, a restructured board could include:

Independent Professionals (3): Selected through a transparent, merit-based process. These should include experts in actuarial science, investment management, law, accounting, and risk. Contributors’ Representatives (2): Active workers nominated by organized labour, but subject to minimum professional and governance qualification standards. Pensioners’ Representatives (2): Retirees must have a formal voice. Their lived experience is critical to assessing pension adequacy and payout efficiency. Employer Representatives (1): From both public and private sectors, reflecting the interests of contributing employers. State Representatives (1): Limited government presence to safeguard public interest without politicizing board decisions. Consumer Protection / Regulatory Voice (1): Individuals with backgrounds in financial regulation or consumer advocacy to protect contributors’ funds.

Board tenure should be fixed and staggered, with a maximum of two terms, ensuring continuity while preventing entrenchment.

My Thoughts: Labour Must Do Better

The TUC’s presence on the SSNIT board must amount to more than occupying seats. It must produce results. Workers who have contributed for decades deserve pensions that are not just regular, but adequate, secure, and dignified. Organized labour must reclaim its moral authority by insisting on professionalism, merit-based representation, and structural reform. Pension governance is too important to be left to tradition, patronage, or inertia. If SSNIT is to remain relevant in a dynamic society, its governance structures, and those who sit at the table, must evolve. My intention is not to malign, but to prompt all stakeholders --- that there is the need more than ever for pension reforms in this country. The time to start the conversation is now, when we reflect on six solid decades of SSNIT’s existence.

References

Cadbury, A. (2002). Corporate governance and chairmanship: A personal view. Oxford University Press.

Monks, R. A. G., & Minow, N. (2011). Corporate governance (5th ed.). Wiley.

OECD. (2015). G20/OECD principles of corporate governance. OECD Publishing.

Tricker, B. (2019). Corporate governance: Principles, policies, and practices (4th ed.). Oxford University Press.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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