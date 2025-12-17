Mahama pledges swift decision on Bawku mediation report in 24 hours

President John Dramani Mahama has given a firm assurance that government will announce a clear and final position on the Bawku mediation report within 24 hours, as the country moves to consolidate peace and deepen reconciliation between the rival factions.

The President made the commitment on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Presidency after formally receiving the comprehensive mediation report from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was appointed earlier this year to lead dialogue to resolve the long running chieftaincy dispute in Bawku.

Expressing satisfaction with the completion of the mediation process, President Mahama said the report marked a decisive turning point in efforts to restore stability to the conflict hit municipality.

“I’m pleased that Otumfuo’s mediation has come to an end and that a report has now been presented. I can assure him that government will carefully consider the report and within the next 24 hours, we will communicate our definitive position on its recommendations,” he stated.

The President described the submission of the report as a major milestone, stressing that the process must now transition from dialogue to healing and national cohesion. He emphasised that reconciliation between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities was the next critical phase of the peace journey.

“The next leg of the journey is to reconcile our brothers from both sides,” President Mahama said, underscoring the need for sustained engagement, restraint and mutual understanding to ensure enduring peace.

In presenting the report, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reiterated that the exercise was purely mediation and not arbitration. He explained that all parties voluntarily submitted themselves to the process and must therefore respect and be guided by its outcomes. According to him, the objective was not to declare winners or losers, but to establish facts, encourage compromise and build consensus in the interest of lasting peace.

The Asantehene was appointed by President Mahama earlier in 2025 to spearhead the mediation in Bawku. The process commenced in April with separate consultations with representatives of the feuding factions, was briefly suspended, and later resumed in May. Since then, it has helped to maintain relative calm in the area.

President Mahama commended Otumfuo for his dedication, patience and leadership, assuring him that government would act decisively and responsibly on the recommendations contained in the report.

The expected government statement is anticipated to outline concrete steps to support reconciliation, rebuild trust between the factions, and put in place measures to prevent a return to violence in Bawku.