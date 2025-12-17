Bawku Mediation: Otumfuo reveals mutual compromises by Kusasi and Mamprusi

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has disclosed that both the Kusasi and Mamprusi sides made notable concessions during his mediation process aimed at ending the decades-long Bawku conflict.

Presenting his mediation report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, December 16, Otumfuo said the willingness of both factions to shift from entrenched positions marked a critical step toward restoring durable peace in the troubled municipality.

In his account, the Asantehene traced the roots of the conflict to colonial-era administrative interventions that altered traditional governance structures in Bawku. He explained that when British authorities arrived in the area in 1901, they expressed dissatisfaction with the Tendana system, which vested custodianship of land in earth priests rather than chiefs.

According to Otumfuo, the colonial administration gradually imposed elements of the chieftaincy system, appointing chiefs from among Tendanas where feasible, and selecting alternative candidates in areas where no suitable Tendana could be identified. He stressed, however, that the role of the Tendana was never abolished and continued to coexist with the introduced chieftaincy framework.

Otumfuo noted that the Kusasi contend it was during this period that Mamprusi representatives presented themselves to the colonial authorities as chiefs of their ethnic communities, leading to their official recognition and registration. Over time, tensions intensified, particularly when some Mamprusi chiefs were accused of abusing authority over Kusasi landowners.

He said these grievances eventually led the Kusasi to depose Mamprusi chiefs and install leaders from their own ranks. Following the death of the last Mamprusi chief in 1956, the Kusasi selected Abugrago Azorka I as Bawku Naba in 1957. Upon his death in 1983, his eldest son was enskinned in 1984 as Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azorka II, a position he continues to occupy.

The Asantehene said the presentation of the report forms part of a broader effort to document shared historical understandings, acknowledge mutual sacrifices, and lay the groundwork for reconciliation.

He expressed optimism that the concessions made by both factions, combined with adherence to established legal and constitutional positions, could finally open a path to lasting peace in Bawku and its surrounding communities.