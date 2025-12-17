‘Respect legitimacy of Naa Asigri Abugrago Azorka II as lawful Bawku Naba’ — Asantehene to factions

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has affirmed that Naa Asigri Abugrago Azorka II remains the legitimate Chief of Bawku under Ghana’s constitutional and legal framework.

He made the assertion while presenting the final mediation report on the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict to President John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House on Tuesday, December 16.

The presentation marked the formal conclusion of months of mediation led by the Asantehene.

According to Otumfuo, the status of the Bawku Naba has already been settled by law and judicial authority.

“By the 1992 Constitution and the position of the Supreme Court that the matter should not be litigated again, he is the lawful chief of Bawku and the paramount chief of the Kusasi traditional area,” the Asantehene stated.

The mediation process began in April 2025, with separate consultations held with representatives of the feuding Kusasi and Mamprusi factions to build confidence and reopen dialogue.

Although the talks were briefly suspended, they resumed in May 2025 and have since helped to restore relative calm to the conflict-prone area.

President Mahama, who received the report, commended the Asantehene for his role and stressed the urgency of restoring lasting peace in Bawku, citing national security concerns and the town’s strategic location near Ghana’s northeastern border.

“This conflict is not winnable militarily, and no side can vanquish the other, which is why reconciliation is the only viable path forward,” the President said.

He assured that government would study the report and announce its official position within 24 hours.

The President further urged traditional authorities, the National Peace Council and religious leaders to sustain engagement between the parties to ensure enduring peace.