SC postponement of Kpandai rerun to buy NDC more campaign time — Miracles Aboagye

An Aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the Kpandai parliamentary rerun for political advantage.

He described the development as a deliberate attempt to buy the party more time to reorganise its campaign in the constituency.

The comments followed the apex court’s order halting all preparations for the December 30 rerun.

On Tuesday, December 16, the Supreme Court directed the Electoral Commission to suspend the planned rerun until it delivers a final ruling on the appeal before it.

The court adjourned the matter to January 13, 2026, to allow more time to consider arguments challenging the Tamale High Court decision that annulled the 2024 parliamentary election in Kpandai.

Reacting in a social media post on the same day, Miracles Aboagye claimed the NDC was uncomfortable with the prospect of facing voters under the current circumstances.

“Twelve months after being sworn into office, the NDC know a December 30 rerun in Kpandai is too close for them to win,” he wrote.

The 2024 NPP presidential campaign spokesperson further alleged that the postponement was a calculated strategy to delay the contest and improve the party’s chances.

“I see the strategy: delay the rerun and buy time to make some more inroads before the elections, or worst case, abandon the idea and save face,” Miracles Aboagye noted.