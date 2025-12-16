Three friends jailed 27 years for stealing at Sepaase

Three friends have been jailed nine years each by the Kwadaso circuit court in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region for stealing.

Blessed Manu, alias 'Bullet' a 27-year-old trader, Akwasi Antwi, alias 'Malonzy', a 19-year-old unemployed, and Nicholas Addai, alias 'Banko', a 25-year-old electrician, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and were convicted on their own plea.

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi presenting the facts of the case to the court presided by Mr Jephthah Appau, said complainant, Enock Boateng, was a businessman residing at Sepaase-Adwafo, while the convicts resided at Sepaase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

He said, on November 15, 2025, at about 06:00 hours the complainant went and opened his shop for the day's business but detected that the shop had been burgled.

After inspection, he realized that 30 keypad phones, two iPhones, five smart phones, 50 pairs of rubber slippers, 10 pairs of sandals, quantities of phone accessories and a television decoder, all valued at GHS 40,000.00, had been stolen.

A report was made to the Sepaase police and with the help of some informants, Manu and Antwi, were arrested on suspicion.

In their caution statements, they admitted the offence and mentioned Addai as their accomplice and on November 29, 2025, he was arrested from his hideout.

Prosecution said Addai also admitted the offence in his caution statement, and each of them led the police to retrieve some of the stolen items from their individual rooms.

According to the prosecution, further investigations into the case revealed that the three friends cut the back of the shop and used the same as their entry and exit points to escape with the booty.

After further investigations they were charged and brought before the court.

GNA