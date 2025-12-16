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Ashanti Region: Police arrest two over viral child abuse video

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Ashanti Region: Police arrest two over viral child abuse video
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons in connection with a viral video showing the physical abuse of a young girl at Agona Jamasi in the Ashanti Region.

The arrests followed investigations by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team after the footage triggered public outrage.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16, the suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.

“The Ghana Police Service, through the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, has arrested two suspects following a viral video showing the physical abuse of a young girl at Agona Jamasi in the Ashanti Region,” the Police said in part of the statement.

According to the statement, officers moved to the community and arrested Grace Mensah before later apprehending Godfred Osei Akoto, the man seen in the video assaulting the child.

According to the police, their preliminary findings indicate that the incident occurred on December 6, after the victim reportedly left home and did not return.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that on 6th December 2025, the victim reportedly went out and failed to return home. Suspect Osei Akoto told police that he had authorisation of the grandmother to assault her,” the statement noted.

The Police said the 11-year-old girl has since been rescued and handed over to the Mampong Regional DOVVSU for care and further action.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Children, Gender and Social Protection has condemned the incident and called on parents and guardians to avoid violent disciplinaray actions against their wards.

“The Ministry cautions parents, guardians, and caregivers against the use of violent disciplinary methods and urges the adoption of non-violent approaches to child upbringing, as discipline must never result in physical harm to a child,” a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday, read in part.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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