Bawumia opens wide lead in NPP flagbearer race with 67% delegate support — KAS survey

A political foundation Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Ghana has released a survey conducted into the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer contest slated for January 31, 2026.

The survey shows former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the clear frontrunner among the five stalwarts seeking to lead the NPP into the next general elections.

According to the survey, which covered more than 18,000 respondents nationwide, Dr Bawumia commands the support of nearly seven out of every ten NPP delegates, representing 67.8%.

His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong trails with about one in five delegates backing his bid, 21.3%, followed by Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, 6.6% and others, 5%.

The findings are based on responses from over 5,000 NPP delegates and more than 13,000 non-delegates across all regions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16, KAS noted that competence, experience and vision ranked far above identity factors such as age, gender or tribe in determining voter preferences.

“Across all respondents, the top expectations are competence, experience, vision, accessibility and charisma, with identity factors accounting for less than one per cent of responses,” the statement said.

On preferred personalities with the required leadership qualities, Dr Bawumia again topped the list among delegates with 69.7 per cent, compared to 22.5 per cent for Kennedy Agyapong.

Among non-delegates, Dr Bawumia polled 52.9 per cent, while Mr Agyapong recorded a relatively stronger 31.2 per cent.

“Delegates’ preferences are decisive: Bawumia leads by a 3:1 margin, currently positioning him as the overwhelming favourite if the primaries were held today,” KAS stated.

The survey also found high enthusiasm among party delegates for the upcoming contest.

About 84.5 per cent of NPP delegates said they are very interested in the primaries, with more than 91 per cent indicating they are likely to vote.

KAS said the exercise forms part of its commitment to promoting evidence-based political debate and strengthening Ghana’s democratic processes.