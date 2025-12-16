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Grandmother, young man arrested over assault of 11-year-old girl in viral video

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
Social News Grandmother, young man arrested over assault of 11-year-old girl in viral video
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

The Police have arrested two individuals at Agona Jamasi in the Ashanti Region following the circulation of a disturbing viral video showing the physical abuse of an 11-year-old girl.

The suspects are identified as Grace Mensah, aged 75, who is the grandmother of the child, and Godfred Osei Akoto, aged 25, who was captured in the footage assaulting the minor.

The child has since been rescued, while the two suspects have been taken into custody and handed over to the Mampong Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit to support ongoing investigations.

According to a Police report, the case came to light during routine cyber patrols by the Inspector General of Police Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team. The team detected a video circulating widely on TikTok and other social media platforms, sparking public concern and prompting immediate action.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the video was first uploaded by a user identified as Tina Adjei with the TikTok handle tina.adjei7. The footage showed a young girl being assaulted by a young man while an elderly woman looked on.

Police officers swiftly moved to Agona Jamasi, where Grace Mensah was arrested. She identified herself as the grandmother of the victim, whose identity has been withheld for protection.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Godfred Osei Akoto, the individual seen carrying out the assault in the video.

In his statement to Police, Osei Akoto explained that on December 6, 2025, the child, who lives with her grandmother, left home and did not return. He claimed he later found her around 12:12 a.m. near the Presbyterian School in the area.

He told investigators that the grandmother authorised him to discipline the child, a decision that resulted in the assault being recorded and shared on social media. This account was confirmed by Grace Mensah during Police interrogation.

Police say investigations are continuing as the suspects remain in custody.

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