Your first ministerial reshuffle must happen — Minority tells Mahama

The Minority in Parliament has mounted fresh pressure on President John Dramani Mahama to initiate his first ministerial reshuffle, citing growing concern over what it describes as persistent absenteeism by some ministers during parliamentary business.

The call followed the failure of the Minister of State in Charge of Public Sector Reforms, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, to appear before the House to answer questions assigned to their respective ministries.

Raising the issue on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, December 16, 2026, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh voiced strong dissatisfaction with the situation, stressing that several of the unanswered questions had remained on the Order Paper for an unreasonably long time.

“These are questions for the minister in charge of public sector reforms. It has been on the Order Paper for a very long time. So, we have to take these questions, because we are rising on Friday. Otherwise, it is going to be a problem,” he said.

Turning to the absence of the Food and Agriculture Minister, Annoh Dompreh acknowledged that Mr Opoku had formally notified Parliament of his inability to attend but argued that such communication was not enough to excuse the ministry from parliamentary scrutiny.

“Besides, the minister for agriculture just wrote to us that he cannot come. He has been a very beautiful person, but his deputy must be here,” he added.

The Minority Chief Whip suggested that the developments reflected a wider issue of responsiveness within government, urging the President to consider making room for Majority side members who are prepared and willing to actively engage Parliament.

According to him, the situation should not be ignored at the highest level of government.

“The president must be watching; the first reshuffle must happen,” he declared.