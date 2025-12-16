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Petition lacks prima facie case against Yonny Kulendi — Kwakye Ofosu

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
Headlines Petition lacks prima facie case against Yonny Kulendi — Kwakye Ofosu
TUE, 16 DEC 2025 5

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that a petition seeking action against Supreme Court Justice Yonny Kulendi failed to establish a prima facie case, following a formal assessment by the Chief Justice.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16 2025 by the Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

According to the statement, the President acted in strict compliance with Article 146 of the Constitution by forwarding the petition to the Chief Justice for a determination on whether it met the required legal threshold.

After examining the allegations, the Chief Justice advised that the petition did not disclose a prima facie case against Justice Kulendi. Based on this advice, President Mahama subsequently informed the petitioner that no further action would be taken on the matter.

The outcome effectively brings the issue to a close, as the absence of a prima facie case means the allegations cannot proceed to any formal investigation or disciplinary process under the Constitution.

The petition had accused Justice Kulendi of breaching judicial ethics by allegedly involving himself in matters connected to the prosecution of his cousin, despite not being the trial judge. The complaint specifically referenced the ongoing ambulance procurement case, Republic v Cassiel Ato Forson and 2 Others, alleging improper interference in proceedings at the High Court.

“This conduct contravenes several provisions of the Code of Conduct for Judges and Magistrates and has undermined public confidence in the judiciary's integrity, impartiality, and independence, the very principles on which our justice system is founded,” the petition stated.

However, following the Chief Justice’s review, the claims were found to lack sufficient legal basis to warrant further constitutional action.

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Comments

Abena Serwaa | 12/17/2025 2:42:43 AM

Godfred Dame , what next …… you see your life now , damaged damaged damaged

Comments5
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