The NPP's New Political Strategy: Criticize Mahama, Not Akufo-Addo!

No NPP politician is ignorant of the fact that former Ghanaian leader Akufo-Addo is accountable not only for the collapse of the nation's infrastructure, economy, and institutional bankruptcy, but also for the New Patriotic Party. However, since they fear criticizing him, they now vent their rage and despair on John Mahama, a man who has accomplished in less than a year what the NPP was unable to accomplish in eight years.

As leaders of the NPP, Akufo-Addo and his vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, convinced Ghanaians, particularly those in the party's stronghold in the Ashanti Region, that John Mahama is corrupt and incompetent and that they will change Ghana if they are granted power. Ghanaians were convinced, and they were granted authority, resulting in the NDC losing in 2016. However, the eight years of rule had turned into a disaster.

Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) experienced a crushing electoral defeat in the 2024 elections, which was attributed to a number of issues, including bad economic management, internal party conflict, and leadership decisions that alienated both voters and party members. The party's defeat was exacerbated by a deteriorating problem in the electricity sector, with regular power outages referred to as a return of "dumsor." This was in spite of promises to improve energy security.

A post-mortem analysis identified Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reshuffle Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his perceived loyalty to a factional "Akyem Mafia" as pivotal factors in the party’s collapse, alongside retaliatory purges of dissenting MPs from the Ashanti region.

Economic mismanagement under Akufo-Addo’s administration led to severe financial crises, with inflation reaching up to 40% in 2022 and 2023, prompting a $3 billion IMF bailout and the implementation of unpopular policies, such as the e-levy and the Domestic Debt Exchange Program, which caused widespread public hardship.

Akufo-Addo's opposition to cabinet reorganizations, especially in reaction to MPs' repeated requests to remove Ofori-Atta, which many saw as putting personal allegiance ahead of party interests, exacerbated the NPP's internal tensions. Alhaji Masawudu Osman, the former third vice chair of the NPP, claimed that many of Akufo-Addo's appointees were disloyal and even worked against the party, with some allegedly giving information to the opposition, which helped bring down the administration.

Power shortages returned as a result of the government's inability to maintain the advancements made in the energy sector during the previous administration, damaging its reputation on a crucial national issue. The government's reputation was further harmed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) perceived role as a "clearing agent" for implicated officials and its failure to take effective action against corruption.

NPP politicians are afraid to criticize Akufo-Addo since doing so could jeopardize their personal political image and in-group status, even if his administration is the worst in Ghana's political history. Therefore, the NPP has decided to place the responsibility on Mahama, a president whose administration has not only boosted the economy but also attracted numerous investors to participate in commercial deals in a variety of industries for the advancement of the country.

Shockingly, the NDC was in opposition for the eight years of government, yet the NPP continued to criticize them for eight years. The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration has received more support from overseas donors and parliament than any other. However, this specific administration was unable to list initiatives to increase its legitimacy. Bawumia was unable to construct the communal restrooms he had promised Ghanaians.

Blaming others without taking responsibility is detrimental to democratic health because it undermines accountability and constructive dialogue. When political parties shift blame onto voters or third parties instead of reflecting on their own shortcomings, they avoid addressing the root causes of voter disillusionment and systemic issues.



Moreover, this pattern of blame reinforces a polarized political climate where compromise is seen as betrayal. Politicians often entrap themselves in a blame trap, where they generate criticism against opponents to appease their base, but this strategy leads to gridlock, ineffective policy outcomes, and an unhealthy democracy.

To gain the people's trust, an opposition party can adopt strategies that emphasize cooperation, transparency, and shared problem-solving rather than solely focusing on criticism, knowing perfectly well that the government they are criticizing is doing better than they did. Thus, for the progress of the nation, Ghanaians should never vote for a political party that never accepts responsibility and always blames others.