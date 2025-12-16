Government sets GHS12 minimum producer price for raw cashew nuts  

The Government has set GH¢12.00 per kilogram as the Minimum Producer Price for raw cashew nuts for the 2025/2026 crop season.

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) said in a statement that the decision followed a stakeholder engagement held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

It said the announcement was in accordance with the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010), and Regulations, L.I. 2471 (2023).

The Authority said the stakeholder engagement brought together farmers, aggregators, traders, exporters and processors in the raw cashew nuts value chain to agree on the pricing framework for the season.

It said the pricing process considered a prevailing free-on-board price of USD 1,400 per metric tonne, based on 48 KOR/180 nut count, a six-month average exchange rate of GH¢11.0241, as well as statutory and operational costs.

The TCDA said those parameters yielded an indicative price of GH¢11.157 per kilogram, but stakeholders unanimously agreed on a simplified figure of GH¢12.00 per kilogram, which was approved by the Government.

It said the Minimum Producer Price would be reviewed periodically in line with changes in key market conditions and expressed appreciation to value chain actors for their participation and commitment to the growth of the cashew industry.

GNA