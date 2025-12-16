Fitch flags inflation, gold shocks and Sahel insecurity as major threats to Ghana’s growth outlook

Fitch Solutions has sounded a cautionary note over Ghana’s medium term economic prospects, warning that the country’s growth trajectory remains highly exposed to swings in global commodity markets and the spreading security crisis in the Sahel.

In its latest assessment of Ghana’s 2026 outlook, the ratings and research firm said the balance of risks is firmly skewed to the downside, driven largely by external pressures beyond the government’s control.

Central to those concerns is Ghana’s heavy dependence on gold revenues. While Fitch’s commodities analysts forecast an average gold price of about USD 3,700 per ounce in 2026, the agency cautioned that the outlook could quickly reverse. A rebound in United States inflation that prompts tighter monetary policy, or a sudden easing of global geopolitical tensions, could trigger a sharp correction in gold prices.

Fitch warned that such a shock would immediately weaken Ghana’s external position, draining international reserves and placing the cedi under stronger depreciation pressure than currently anticipated. That, in turn, would feed into higher domestic inflation and constrain monetary policy, potentially forcing the Bank of Ghana to postpone interest rate cuts or even tighten policy again, with adverse consequences for growth.

Beyond commodity volatility, Fitch highlighted rising insecurity in the Sahel as a growing non economic risk with serious fiscal implications for Ghana. Although its base case assumes the country will avoid widespread violence, the firm cautioned that the threat of cross border incursions from neighbouring Burkina Faso into northern Ghana remains real.

Any such security breach, Fitch noted, would compel the government to divert significant resources to defence and security operations. That response would present a difficult trade off, either cutting back on development spending or increasing borrowing to fund emergency measures.

The agency warned that higher borrowing would raise debt servicing costs and squeeze out productive investment, further weighing on Ghana’s economic recovery and long term growth prospects.