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Bee attack sparks panic in Abotanso community, leaves elderly cictims hospitalised

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
Social News Bee attack sparks panic in Abotanso community, leaves elderly cictims hospitalised
TUE, 16 DEC 2025 1

Calm was shattered in the Abotanso community on Monday evening when a sudden invasion by a swarm of bees sent residents fleeing for safety, leaving several people injured in the process.

The incident occurred around 17:00 GMT, catching the community completely off guard. Eyewitnesses said the bees descended without warning and attacked indiscriminately, stinging men, women, children and the elderly as panic spread through the area.

At least seven people sustained injuries and were rushed to the Abotanso Community Clinic for treatment. Two of the victims, both aged 65, reportedly suffered paralysis following the attack, prompting their referral to the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital for further medical care.

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Despite the intensity of the incident, no deaths were recorded.

The chief and elders of Abotanso confirmed that the community had never experienced such an occurrence. They disclosed that traditional consultations would be undertaken to determine the cause of the unusual attack.

Authorities say the situation has been brought under control, and residents have been advised to remain calm while further assessments and investigations continue.

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Comments

Nana Kofi | 12/16/2025 7:07:44 PM

Maybe Nananom should consult Mustapha Gbande, after all he's now and expert in BEES 🐝 attack.

Comments1
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