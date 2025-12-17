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Wed, 17 Dec 2025 Social News

Kenkey sellers who refuse to reduce prices are ‘NPP agents imposing hardship’ – NDC communicator

  Wed, 17 Dec 2025
Japhet Festus GbedeJaphet Festus Gbede

A member of the Akatsi South's communications team of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Japhet Festus Gbede, has accused some kenkey sellers of deliberately refusing to reduce prices despite a significant drop in the cost of maize, describing their actions as a calculated attempt to continue imposing hardship on Ghanaians.

According to him, the price of a bowl of maize has dropped sharply from GH¢32 to about GH¢10 following recent interventions by the John Dramani Mahama-led government, yet prices of kenkey in many markets remain unchanged.

Speaking on Kaleawo FM’s newspaper review segment, hosted by Mr. Livingston Wormadey, the outspoken Assembly Member commended the Mahama administration for what he described as bold and effective measures aimed at stabilising the economy and easing the cost of living.

“The Mahama government has done its part by ensuring that the prices of key food commodities, including maize, have dropped drastically. Yet some kenkey sellers are refusing to reduce their prices. This is deliberate,” he stated.

Hon. Gbede alleged that many of these traders are sympathisers of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) who, according to him, are determined to create artificial hardship and public dissatisfaction even after losing power.

“Some of these people are NPP elements who want Ghanaians to continue suffering so they can blame the NDC government. Even in opposition, they want to punish the people,” he alleged.

The young NDC communicator stressed that while the party respects free enterprise, it is unacceptable for traders to exploit consumers under the guise of market forces when the cost of raw materials has significantly reduced.

He therefore called on government to set up a task force involving local authorities, consumer protection agencies and security services to monitor prices of basic food items and ensure that reductions in production costs are fairly reflected at the market level.

“Government must act. A task force should be introduced to monitor pricing, especially for staple foods, to protect ordinary Ghanaians from exploitation,” he urged.

Hon. Gbede reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to protecting the welfare of citizens and called on traders to act patriotically by aligning their prices with current economic realities, rather than engaging in what he described as “politically motivated economic sabotage.”

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Comments

Kwame | 12/17/2025 11:59:08 AM

The people then should look for better affordable prices. That will force them to reduce their prices too.

Comments2
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