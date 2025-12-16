Trust Me, Nana Ama, Ghanaians Are Not Waiting for Another Ballot-Snatching Reprise in 2028

The problem with the endorsement of the 2024 New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, by Ms. Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, described by the media as a former Member of Parliament for Akyem-Akwatia, the globally renowned diamond-mining town in Ghana’s Eastern Region, is that even as a parliamentary representative of her own party, the presently main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ms. Adu-Gyamfi was not staunchly and enthusiastically backed by the key operatives of her own party who disdainfully found her to be academically and professionally too “low-class” to effectively champion the uppity and the notoriously elitist cause of the proverbial Elephant Party (See “Ghanaians Are Waiting for NPP to Choose Bawumia as Our 2028 Flagbearer - Ama Sey” Modernghana.com 12/1/25).

Her profession as a hairdresser or hairstylist was deemed to be inexcusably infra dig or one that did not rise to the level and the credentials desired or required of a National Assembly Representative of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, widely and globally recognized as one of the Continental African Countries with the highest literacy rates by Western-European standards. Her party’s leaders and some of her most ardent political opponents and detractors and party sympathizers, as well, as Yours Truly vividly recalls, never forgave Ama Sey, or Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, for both lacking a college education and also for not being appreciably articulate in her use of the English language, the official medium of communication and business in this former British colony and protectorate of some 35-million people, although she had been popularly elected by her constituents to represent and champion their needs, interests and aspirations before the government.

And for the next four years of her tenure in the august House, or Parliament, the needs, interests and the aspirations of her constituents would be deliberately and regressively ignored and literally shunted to the curb, as it were, while she was made the main issue and the problem of her people by some party stalwarts and movers-and-shakers who clearly envisaged her to be the proverbial black sheep of the family - by the way, Yours Truly prefers the more appropriate expression of “the white sheep” of the family.

It was thus the thought of Ama Sey that flashed through my mind, recently, when the Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, in Ghana’s Central Region, made a passionate call to the country’s Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to permit the use of local or indigenous Ghanaian languages on the august Floor of the House. In a recent column that this writer wrote and published in response or rather by way of a boost to the aforementioned call by the Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah, XI, Yours Truly unreservedly concurred with his wife who vehemently decried - actually lamented - the rather curious fact that the readily available and long-existent communication technology of simultaneous translation was apparently not being used in Ghana’s National Assembly, the most significant democratic institutional establishment in the country, even while the Central Government frittered the relatively scarce fiscal resources of Ghanaian taxpayers and citizens living high on the hog, that is, our so-called Honorable Politicians.

Now this, of course, what is routinely or commonly called the criminal and the treasonous misplacement of our national development priorities, that is, if, indeed, as it officially claims, the John Dramani Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has any “national development resetting” of priorities at all. At any rate, it is downright absurd for the shabbily treated former Member of Parliament for Akyem-Akwatia to so farcically claim that Ghanaians are, somehow, waiting for the New Patriotic Party to, once again, inadvisably repeat the unpardonable and the egregious error of renominating the same former Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party who flagrantly and nonchalantly supervised the snatching and the cannibalizing and, to be certain, the wanton and the downright criminal destruction of ballot boxes in the 2024 General Election by assigns and representatives of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress, led by Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the latter party’s so-called National Information Officer, formerly called the National Propaganda Secretary, and the Imperial and the Dynastic National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, namely, Mr. Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asiedu-Nketia.

And by the way, when did the much-maligned and thoroughly discredited canine humility of vote-seeking Ghanaian politicians become a bench mark or a strategically fetching requirement and a morally acceptable and a legitimate substitute for creative and visionary leadership, as Ms. Ama Sey, or Ms. Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, has been reported to be suggesting? You see, Ghanaians said the same thing about the late President John Evans Atta-Mills; and just where did such idle talk get us?

Isn’t it absolutely in any way deeply concerning to eligible and prospective New Patriotic Party Delegates like Ama Sey/Mercy Adu-Gyamfi that in the wake of the glaring judicial travesty being criminally perpetrated against the people of Kpandai, in the Akufo-Addo-created Oti Region, Ghanaians have yet to hear former Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia call for the prompt and the immediate review and the possible rerunning of the elections of all constituencies across the country, where the leadership of the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Posse sicced hired party thugs on the Returning Officers, the Staff and the Employees of the Jean Adukwei Mensa-Chaired Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)?

Is this the sort of asinine and strategically vainglorious humility that Ama Sey/Mercy Adu-Gyamfi would have Ghanaian citizens envisage to be the gold standard of our fiercely fought and hard-won Fourth Republican democratic culture? Go figure!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]