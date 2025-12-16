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Supreme Court rulings redefine property rights in marriage

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
Social News Supreme Court rulings redefine property rights in marriage
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

Legal practitioner Kwame Boafo Akuffo has praised two recent Supreme Court decisions for providing much-needed clarity on property ownership within marriage, describing the judgments as a landmark development in Ghanaian family law.

The cases—Ayishetu Abdul Kadiri v. Abdul Dwamenah and Mrs Abena Pokua v. Yaw Kwakye—challenge the long-held presumption that property acquired during a marriage automatically qualifies as marital property.

“The Court's rulings make it clear that parties to a marriage have the Constitutional right to own properties to the exclusion of each other. A party is therefore entitled to a separate economic life during the subsistence of a marriage,” Mr Akuffo explained.

In Ayishetu Abdul Kadiri v. Abdul Dwamenah, the Court affirmed the right of one spouse to own property independently, even while married. The position was further reinforced in Mrs Abena Pokua v. Yaw Kwakye, where the Supreme Court dispelled the presumption that properties acquired during marriage are automatically marital property.

According to Mr Akuffo, two key principles emerge from the rulings. First, spouses can now maintain a separate economic life and acquire property independently. “Indeed, the Court's position as to a separate economic practice means that parties can now enter into agreements setting out the mode of acquisition of properties they intend to exercise in the marriage. Parties are now therefore capable of setting out in explicit form that they will acquire properties to the exclusion of each other,” he said.

He added that such agreements, executed prior to marriage, introduce a prenuptial-like mechanism into Ghanaian law. “These agreements can be executed prior to marriage and form for us a unique concept of prenuptials in our jurisprudence,” he noted. The advantage of this framework, he said, is that during litigation, a spouse cannot claim a share of the property unless vitiating factors, such as fraud, are proven.

Another important takeaway, Mr Akuffo highlighted, is that the Supreme Court has moved away from the automatic presumption that property acquired during marriage is marital property. This shift, he emphasized, provides both legal practitioners and couples with greater certainty and predictability.

“By establishing clear guidelines on what constitutes individual and joint property within a marriage, the above decisions have settled the uncertainty that previously surrounded the distribution of properties acquired during the subsistence of marriage,” Mr Akuffo said, adding that individuals entering marriage should now have a better understanding of their rights and obligations.

“The rulings of the Supreme Court have established the framework for distinguishing between individual and joint property, ensuring a more equitable distribution of properties upon divorce. These developments without argument offer a sense of security and predictability for couples, allowing them to make informed decisions about their financial future,” he concluded.

Mr Akuffo, a partner at Kwame Akuffo & Co., has extensive experience in litigation, transactional business law, and advisory services, and was part of the legal team representing President Nana Akufo-Addo in the landmark 2013 Presidential Election Petition case.

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