Ghana Police interdicts five officers over misconduct on social media

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted five of its personnel for misconduct involving the unauthorized use of police uniforms on social media.

The officers affected are No. 45545 G/Sgt. Samuel Agbemanyale, No. 50300 G/Cpl. Isaac Pipere, No. 51816 G/Cpl. Samuel Agbo, No. 56803 G/Cpl. Charles Oduro, and No. 14494 PW/Const. Elizabeth Dicka Korkor.

In a press release dated December 16, 2025, the Public Affairs Directorate at Police Headquarters in Accra stated that the interdictions followed findings of multiple breaches related to the misuse of official police attire in online posts.

The statement confirmed that the officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for thorough investigations, with appropriate disciplinary action to be determined.

The Police Service reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to professional conduct and issued a stern warning to all personnel, emphasizing that actions undermining the reputation and integrity of the service, particularly on social media platforms, will not be tolerated.