NPA Boss engages industry CEOs ahead of GhIPCon 2026

The National Petroleum Authority has begun stakeholder engagements ahead of the 2026 Ghana International Petroleum Conference with a high-level Breakfast Meeting for Chief Executive Officers from key public and private institutions in the downstream petroleum sector.

The meeting, held in Accra, formed part of early preparations for GhIPCon 2026, which is scheduled to take place in July 2026 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Welcoming participants, the Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq., said the engagement was designed to formally unveil the theme for the upcoming conference while also creating space to gather strategic input from industry leaders. He noted that the perspectives shared by stakeholders would help shape a more impactful and forward looking conference.

GhIPCon is Ghana’s flagship downstream petroleum conference and attracts more than 1,500 participants from over 25 countries. The biennial event serves as a major platform for dialogue on policy and regulatory reforms, operational challenges, innovation and investment opportunities within the downstream petroleum industry.

The conference is organised by the NPA in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

At the meeting, Mr Tameklo officially unveiled the theme for GhIPCon 2026, “Building a Resilient Downstream: Policy, Innovation and Investment for Growth.” He explained that the theme reflects the critical pillars required to secure the long term sustainability and competitiveness of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector. A Technical Committee was also inaugurated to lead the planning and execution of the 2026 conference.

Delivering the keynote address, the Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Hon Richard Gyan Mensah MP, commended the NPA and its partners for their leadership in strengthening the downstream sector. He underscored the importance of continuous stakeholder engagement in shaping responsive and effective policies and reaffirmed the Ministry’s full support for GhIPCon 2026.

An open forum session allowed industry players to share feedback on the growth and impact of GhIPCon over the years. Participants expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and urged the NPA to work closely with its partners to ensure that key recommendations from previous conferences are fully implemented. They also pledged their commitment to supporting the successful organisation of GhIPCon 2026.