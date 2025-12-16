Ofie market organizers announce Christmas edition on December 20

Organizers of the Ofie Market have expressed gratitude to patrons, traders, traditional authorities, and farmers for their sustained support since the market’s maiden edition in March, describing the initiative as a growing symbol of community cooperation and support for local livelihoods.

In a press statement, the organizers thanked patrons for consistently attending the market and choosing to buy locally produced goods, noting that their continued patronage has given meaning to the vision behind Ofie Market and encouraged continuous improvements to enhance the experience for all participants.

The statement also paid tribute to traders whose commitment, consistency, and professionalism have contributed significantly to the success of each edition of the market. According to the organizers, the dedication and preparation of traders have played a central role in building trust and maintaining high standards at the market.

Special appreciation was extended to the chiefs and people of Okuapeman for embracing the initiative. The organizers singled out the Chief and Elders of Amanokrom for their warm reception, guidance, and steady support since March, stating that their leadership has helped strengthen the foundation of the market and expand its reach within the community.

Farmers were equally commended for their tireless efforts throughout the year to ensure a steady supply of fresh food items and quality produce. The organizers noted that the contribution of farmers has not only fed families but also sustained the core purpose of Ofie Market, which is to connect communities to good local food while supporting local economic activity.

As the year draws to a close, the organizers announced plans to host a major Christmas edition of Ofie Market on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The event is expected to climax the year’s activities and offer shoppers a wide range of products for the festive season. The organizers said the Christmas edition will be designed as a lively and memorable end of year gathering for families, friends, and the wider community.

Reaffirming their appreciation, the organizers thanked patrons, traders, chiefs, elders, the people of Okuapeman, and farmers for believing in the vision of Ofie Market and supporting it since its inception. They expressed optimism about the future of the initiative and invited the public to participate in the Christmas edition to celebrate local enterprise and community togetherness.