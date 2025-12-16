Volta Region must position itself strategically for Big Push Agenda — Dr Glatey

Dr. Nelvis Stanley Glatey A lecturer atÂ Ho Technical University

A lecturer at Ho Technical University, Dr Nelvis Stanley Glatey, has urged residents of the Volta Region to remain alert, strategic and actively engaged as the government rolls out its flagship “Big Push” development agenda.

According to him, the initiative presents a rare opportunity for the region to secure significant benefits from national development programmes, particularly in infrastructure and social interventions, if citizens remain vigilant and demand accountability.

Dr Glatey made the remarks during an interview on Radio Swiss FM in Ho, where he assessed President John Dramani Mahama’s first 12 months in office. He praised the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, for what he described as visible efforts to drive development projects, noting that the minister’s performance has boosted confidence among residents of the Volta Region.

He also attributed the renewed optimism in the region to the strong showing of the National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region during the 2024 general elections, saying the electoral outcome has reinforced expectations for tangible development.

Dr Glatey called on contractors handling projects under the Big Push programme to accelerate their work while maintaining high standards. He reminded them that, as indigenes of the region in many cases, they have a responsibility to deliver quality projects that will stand the test of time.

Reviewing the government’s first year, the lecturer said the administration appears to be translating its 2024 manifesto promises into practical policies and programmes. He cited improvements in road infrastructure and other key sectors, but stressed that citizens must remain engaged by tracking project implementation and insisting on transparency.

While acknowledging the progress made so far, Dr Glatey cautioned that the ultimate success of the Big Push agenda would depend on effective collaboration between policymakers and local communities. He encouraged residents to play an active role by holding duty bearers accountable and ensuring that development projects are executed efficiently.

He expressed optimism about the government’s development plans and appealed to all stakeholders, including traditional leaders, civil society groups and ordinary citizens, to work together to maximise the benefits of the Big Push for the Volta Region.