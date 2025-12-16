Helping Hands Ghana urges year round support for widows beyond festive seasons

Helping Hands Ghana, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to supporting vulnerable members of society, has appealed to the public to extend care and compassion to widows and other disadvantaged groups beyond festive periods.

The call was made during a donation exercise for widows at Sokode Gborgame in the Ho Municipality ahead of the end of year celebrations.

The outreach, held on Sunday December 14 2025 at the Apostles’ Revelation Society ARS Church in Sokode Gborgame, saw about 50 widows from various branches of the church receive food items and essential household supplies. The initiative formed part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to support widows who often face severe economic and emotional challenges following the loss of their spouses.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President and Co founder of Helping Hands Ghana, Ing Dr Mrs Patricia Asantewaa Tannor, stressed that vulnerability is not seasonal and must not be addressed only during Christmas and other festive occasions. She urged individuals to consciously identify and support vulnerable people within their churches, neighbourhoods and schools through small but consistent acts of kindness.

“The vulnerable are always among us,” she said, explaining that simple gestures such as words of encouragement, career guidance, or occasional food support can significantly change a person’s life. She described caring for the less privileged as both a moral and spiritual responsibility that should be woven into everyday life.

Dr Asantewaa Tannor, who is also a lecturer and Head of the Civil Engineering Department at Ho Technical University, noted that vulnerability goes beyond material deprivation. She observed that many young people struggle emotionally and mentally due to lack of direction and hope, and said mentorship and encouragement can play a crucial role in transforming their futures.

She explained that Helping Hands Ghana was established as a platform for community service and social responsibility, adding that although she works in academia, her commitment to the organisation reflects a personal desire to give back to society. According to her, the organisation identifies people in need through communities and faith-based institutions, with the Sokode Gborgame donation specifically targeted at widows to enable them celebrate Christmas with some dignity and relief.

Dr Asantewaa Tannor appealed to philanthropists and compassionate individuals to support the organisation financially and logistically, noting that although nearly 100 widows were identified for assistance in the area, limited resources meant only 50 could benefit.

Beneficiaries of the donation expressed heartfelt appreciation, describing the gesture as timely and deeply impactful. One of the widows, Nora Bello, said the support exceeded their expectations and restored hope among widows who often feel forgotten by society. Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, she thanked God and Helping Hands Ghana for remembering them during a period that is usually marked by loneliness and hardship.

Ms Bello explained that many widows struggle daily to survive and, in some cases, die prematurely due to stress and financial pressure, leaving their children exposed to uncertain futures. She noted that the donated items were particularly significant because many widows had been unable to afford basic household necessities for a long time.

“When you become a widow, you become both mother and father,” she said, highlighting the multiple responsibilities widows are forced to shoulder alone. She appealed to non governmental organisations, individuals and the government to collaborate more effectively to support widows, especially those with several children. She warned that lack of support often forces children of widows to drop out of school, increasing the risk of truancy and social vices.

Ms Bello further called on churches, schools, community groups and volunteers to support widows through skills training, business assistance and other sustainable interventions. She observed that many widows suffer in silence due to stigma and family pressures, making it necessary for society to proactively identify and support them.

Also speaking at the event, Rev Gregory Kofi Amenuvegbe, Root Prayer Leader at ARS Ho, expressed gratitude to Helping Hands Ghana for the timely intervention. He explained that the church regularly supports widows and orphans through home visits, prayers and emergency assistance, and readily partnered with the organisation because its work aligns with Christian teachings on caring for widows and orphans.

Rev Amenuvegbe described the donation as a major relief that would ease the burden on widows during the Christmas season and bring joy to their children. He added that widows face numerous challenges, including property disputes, eviction by extended family members and disruption of their children’s education after the death of breadwinners, often pushing families into extreme hardship.

He welcomed Helping Hands Ghana’s interest in skills training for widows and their dependents, noting that such initiatives could provide long term solutions to vulnerability. He assured the organisation of the church’s continued collaboration in identifying and supporting vulnerable persons within the community.

Helping Hands Ghana also runs skills training programmes for young people, particularly women, to promote economic independence. These include soap and pomade making, preparation of assorted drinks, baking and small scale food businesses.

“Our aim is to encourage, and bring hope and dignity to the less privileged in society,” Dr Asantewaa Tannor said, describing skills training as a key pillar in the organisation’s fight against poverty and dependence.

She disclosed that Helping Hands Ghana is a non-profit organisation funded entirely by individuals and well-wishers. The organisation was founded by Janet Adanu, a Ghanaian resident in Canada, with a vision to expand its activities beyond the Volta Region to cover the entire country.

Dr Asantewaa Tannor concluded with a call for collective action, urging everyone to impact at least one life, stressing that small acts of kindness can preserve lives and restore hope.