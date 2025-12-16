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NPP flagbearer race: My campaign is going well; my message is being received — Bryan Acheampong

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: My campaign is going well; my message is being received — Bryan Acheampong
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has said his ongoing campaign is progressing smoothly.

According to him, he is the first candidate in the party’s history to engage about 90 percent of delegates in just four months.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on Tuesday, December 16, the former Food and Agriculture Minister stated that his message has been well received by the delegates.

“In the four and a half months, I have reached 90 percent of the delegates. The remaining 10 percent, I will start meeting from this Friday.

“Nobody has ever done that in our history—meeting 90 percent of delegates, that is 209,000 delegates, in just four and a half months. The campaign is going well, and the message has been received,” he stated.

The New Patriotic Party will elect one out of five aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2028 general election on January 31, 2026.

The other aspirants are former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Education Minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.

Meanwhile, Bryan Acheampong expressed optimism about winning the party’s 2026 presidential primaries and returning the NPP to power in the 2028 general elections.

He made the declaration on Wednesday, August 27, after filing his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

The Abetifi lawmaker said his ambition is not only to lead the NPP but also to unite and mobilize the youth to secure victory for the party.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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