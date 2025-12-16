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Bawku will return to normalcy – Military assures residents

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News Bawku will return to normalcy – Military assures residents
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

The Ghana Armed Forces have intensified security operations in Bawku to maintain law and order as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II presents the peace mediation report to President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Monday, December 15, the Commander of the 11th Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces in the Upper East Region, Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Boako, expressed confidence that the combined efforts of security agencies and traditional mediation would bring an end to the persistent violence in the area.

“We believe that as time goes on, with our monitoring, time will catch up with those miscreants. With the Otumfuo mediation and the meetings we had with the factions in Bawku last week, we believe that all these attacks will come to an end so that the community and its people can return to normalcy,” he stated.

The Asantehene was appointed earlier in 2025 by President John Dramani Mahama to mediate the long-standing chieftaincy dispute in Bawku. The mediation began in April with separate meetings involving the rival factions and resumed in May after a brief suspension, helping to calm tensions in the municipality.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is expected to present a detailed report on the mediation to President Mahama on Tuesday, December 16. The report is anticipated to shape the government’s next steps in addressing the conflict.

Bawku has for years been plagued by sporadic violence linked to chieftaincy disputes, prompting sustained calls for dialogue alongside robust security interventions to ensure peace and stability.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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