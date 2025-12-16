Sam George reveals how insiders were leaking information to fraud suspects to escape FBI arrest

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, has expressed serious concerns about alleged leaks of sensitive information by individuals in the previous administration to suspected cybercrime targets.

He warned that such actions have repeatedly undermined efforts to clean up Ghana’s digital space and restore international confidence.

In an interview that has gained widespread attention on social media, the Ningo Prampram MP claimed that enforcement actions against cyber fraud were often compromised because operational details were reportedly leaked to suspects before arrests could be made.

“The FBI did not make the requests today, those requests were pending before I became minister,” he said, noting that investigations into cybercrime had been ongoing long before his assumption of office.

According to Sam George, the issue was not a lack of intelligence or cooperation from international partners, but the deliberate leaking of information from within, which allowed suspects to evade law enforcement.

“But in the past, people were leaking the information to the targets and helping them evade arrest,” he said.

The Minister added that upon taking office, he resolved to end what he described as internal sabotage of security operations, emphasizing that maintaining Ghana’s international reputation required discretion and decisiveness.

“I made a commitment when I became minister. That anything that we would do to clean up the image of Ghana internationally, we will,” he stated.

Linking the leaks to Ghana’s broader challenges with digital credibility, Sam George explained that cyber fraud has negatively affected the country’s standing with global technology and payment platforms.

“Well they will blacklish Ghana as long as there's fraud happening in Ghana,” he said, referring to platforms such as PayPal, TikTok, and Meta.

He stressed that leaking operational information frustrates arrests, allowing cybercrime to persist and making it difficult for the government to convince international platforms that Ghana is a safe and trustworthy digital destination.

“Because as we clamp down on cyber crime, it makes our case stronger, as we talk to the platforms to monetize, and say that, look, Ghana is a peaceful destination, it's a safe haven, and that illicit flows will not come through here,” he explained.

Sam George also highlighted the broader societal consequences of such leaks, noting that a few individuals’ actions can harm law-abiding citizens, especially young content creators trying to earn an income online.

“And so if you have a few people, depriving the majority of people who are doing legitimate work on social media, content creators, the reason you can't monetize and get value for your craft is because a few people have chosen to give Ghana a bad name,” he said.

The Minister dismissed claims that economic hardship could justify criminal activity or interference with law enforcement.

“The excuse and argument that there are no jobs. Then should we say that then we shouldn't arrest armed robbers as well because everybody will have a reason for crime,” he argued.

His comments come amid renewed government efforts to strengthen internal controls, improve coordination with international partners, and prevent leaks that could compromise investigations into cyber fraud and other digital crimes.