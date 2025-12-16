Fuel prices expected to ease in December’s second pricing window

Consumers could enjoy some relief at the pumps during the second pricing window of December, as fuel prices are projected to decline, according to the latest outlook from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

Data from COMAC indicates that petrol prices could drop by about 3.89 percent, while diesel is expected to fall by 4.59 percent. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices are also anticipated to ease by roughly 2.16 percent.

The reductions are primarily attributed to a sharp decline in international refined petroleum product prices, which has outweighed the effects of a slight depreciation in the cedi during the period. Despite a modest 1.06 percent increase in crude oil prices, key refined products saw significant drops ahead of the festive season due to oversupply in the global market. Petrol prices fell by 6.55 percent, diesel plunged 11.67 percent, and LPG recorded a marginal decrease of 0.22 percent.

During this pricing window, the cedi weakened slightly from GHS 11.14 to GHS 11.43 against the US dollar, representing a 2.68 percent depreciation. Analysts attribute this movement to seasonal pressures from increased festive demand and relatively tight foreign exchange inflows, which limited gains in the local currency.

Earlier industry projections had indicated a potential 5 percent average increase in fuel prices during the first December pricing window, driven by currency pressures and rising international oil costs. However, oil marketing companies opted to hold prices steady, a decision industry experts say reflects heightened competition within the downstream petroleum sector, helping to shield consumers from volatility.

This anticipated easing of fuel costs is expected to provide some respite to motorists and households ahead of the year-end festivities.