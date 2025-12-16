ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 16 Dec 2025 Oil and Gas

Fuel prices expected to ease in December’s second pricing window

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
Fuel prices expected to ease in December’s second pricing window

Consumers could enjoy some relief at the pumps during the second pricing window of December, as fuel prices are projected to decline, according to the latest outlook from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

Data from COMAC indicates that petrol prices could drop by about 3.89 percent, while diesel is expected to fall by 4.59 percent. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices are also anticipated to ease by roughly 2.16 percent.

The reductions are primarily attributed to a sharp decline in international refined petroleum product prices, which has outweighed the effects of a slight depreciation in the cedi during the period. Despite a modest 1.06 percent increase in crude oil prices, key refined products saw significant drops ahead of the festive season due to oversupply in the global market. Petrol prices fell by 6.55 percent, diesel plunged 11.67 percent, and LPG recorded a marginal decrease of 0.22 percent.

During this pricing window, the cedi weakened slightly from GHS 11.14 to GHS 11.43 against the US dollar, representing a 2.68 percent depreciation. Analysts attribute this movement to seasonal pressures from increased festive demand and relatively tight foreign exchange inflows, which limited gains in the local currency.

Earlier industry projections had indicated a potential 5 percent average increase in fuel prices during the first December pricing window, driven by currency pressures and rising international oil costs. However, oil marketing companies opted to hold prices steady, a decision industry experts say reflects heightened competition within the downstream petroleum sector, helping to shield consumers from volatility.

This anticipated easing of fuel costs is expected to provide some respite to motorists and households ahead of the year-end festivities.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

20 hours ago

A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry 

20 hours ago

Dont let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians Don't let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians

20 hours ago

We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama

20 hours ago

We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts

21 hours ago

Rescue workers search through the rubble three days after earthquakes struck Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026. - Fernando Vergara, AP Nearly 6.8 mn people may be affected by Venezuela quakes, UN says

21 hours ago

The late Jacinta Kubi Appiah Notre Dame Girls’ SHS student dies after writing last WASSCE paper

Jun 27, 2026

Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa GTEC questions dismissal of Bolgatanga Technical University Vice Chancellor

Jun 27, 2026

You cant come and abuse Ghanas resources and run away to avoid accountability – Edudzi slams Ken Ofori-Atta 'You can't come and abuse Ghana's resources and run away to avoid accountability...

Jun 27, 2026

Yaw Opoku Mensah, spokesperson for Dr Adutwum Dr. Adutwum Campaign Aide appeals for calm as Ken Agyapong row deepens

Jun 27, 2026

Mahama demands strict quality checks before road payments Mahama demands strict quality checks before road payments

Just in....
body-container-line