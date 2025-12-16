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Kasoa construction workers lay down tools over poor conditions of service

  Tue, 16 Dec 2025
Social News Kasoa construction workers lay down tools over poor conditions of service
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

Construction workers employed by Zhomei Construction, a subcontractor working under Nag Fairmount Construction, have halted work in protest over what they describe as poor conditions of service.

The aggrieved workers are demanding a 100 per cent increase in their daily wage, which currently stands at GHS43.00, as well as the issuance of formal appointment letters to regularise their employment.

According to the workers, they are compelled to work seven days a week without any allowances.

They further allege that their employer has failed to provide essential personal protective equipment, including safety boots, helmets, and other protective gear, thereby exposing them to serious safety risks on site.

The workers also accused Zhomei Construction of neglecting its obligation to provide medical care for employees who sustain injuries in the course of their duties.

Leader of the demonstrators, Enock Oduro, warned that the workers would sustain the protest and disrupt work on the project if their demands are not addressed.

He urged management to engage the workers promptly to resolve the issues and restore normal operations at the construction site.

-Classfmonline.com

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